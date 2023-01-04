ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, CT

Low water pressure closes Salem School District

By Braley Dodson
SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Salem School will be closed Wednesday due to low water pressure.

The district posted about the decision late Tuesday evening on Facebook.

“Although several steps were taken by the water company to resolve the issue, low water pressure remains and requires us to close,” the district posted.

The district building will also be closed.

Bus transportation will still be provided to and from East Lyme High School.

Students had an early dismissal Tuesday due to low water pressure, which also impacted bathrooms.

Superintendent Brian Hendrickson said the district will give another update before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

