System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan Addresses Band’s Inability To Make New Music, States One Of Main Reasons Is Serj Tankian

By Cait Stoddard
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago
System of a Down started off the 21st century as one of the most promising bands in heavy music, but after going on hiatus following 2005's Hypnotize album, the group has mostly been relegated to touring, with the exception of releasing two benefit songs in 2020. That inconsistency of inactivity has been a bone of contention amongst the group's members, with drummer John Dolmayan recently placing some of the blame on frontman Serj Tankian.
