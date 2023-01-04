Police investigate Ralph’s grocery store robbery in San Luis Obispo, ask for help from public in search

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police said the reported person responsible for a Jan. 2 robbery at a Ralph's grocery store in San Luis Obispo has not yet been found.

Police are asking for public assistance in the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 2, San Luis Obispo police officers arrived at the Ralph's at 201 Madonna Rd. around 9:24 p.m. after receiving a 911 call of an armed suspect stealing items.

The suspect, described as a 6 foot tall, 160 pound white male with a scruffy beard and dark clothing reportedly brandished a firearm at the scene when confronted by a Ralph's employee.

The first arriving officer attempted to stop a person matching the description, but the man fled on foot.

Officers recovered stolen property and a non-functioning replica firearm from the scene.

Despite coordination amongst San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Morro Bay Police Department, and Cal Poly Police Department, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

If you witnessed the incident or can identify the suspect, contact the on-duty Watch Commander at 805-781-7312 and use the case number 230102073.

This is an open investigation and the image below was provided of the suspect by San Luis Obispo Police Department.

