JSO says missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report, and were advised that the victim was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart in the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road.

Family members advised after they had all walked out of the store, the subject returned inside the store but did not return and has not been seen since.

Surveillance video located during the search shows the subject near a bus stop in the same area at around 3:55 p.m. It is unknown at this time if the subject got onto a JTA Bus or not, but that is a possibility.

The subject has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, and as such, we are seeking him in an effort to ascertain his safety.

Name: John Lewis Copeland, Jr.

Age: 72

Race/Sex: Black/Male

Height/Weight: 5′9″/140 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Salt & Pepper

Clothing: Black long sleeve shirt and pants with black shoes

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Copeland is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.