Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
WKTV
Camden students attend swearing-in ceremony for local lawmakers
ROME, N.Y. – Two local lawmakers were sworn in at Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome on Friday morning. Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-122, are both representing newly drawn districts following the completion of the 2020 U.S. Census. Griffo’s district includes all of Oneida and Madison counties and part of Chenango County. The 122nd Assembly District includes parts of Madison, Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
WKTV
Volunteer with Empowered Pathways in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteer opportunities are now available at Empowered Pathways in Utica as well as opportunities with its Surrogate Decision Making Committee. Their mission is to "help people create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment." Free training will be provided to eligible...
WKTV
MMRI accepting applications for summer fellowship
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) is now accepting applications for its 2023 summer fellowship. The 10-week program takes place from May until July. 10 fellows are paired with scientists at the MMRI, for an intensive working and mentorship experience. Fellows work on scientific research studies in an established investigator’s laboratory. Research programs include projects in cardiovascular, neurocognitive, and autoimmunity diseases, as well as cancer and gastrointestinal disease.
WKTV
OCCA offering educational programs for all ages
Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January. Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training. Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol sworn in for fourth term
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol was sworn in for his fourth term Friday afternoon. Maciol was first elected in 2010. He is a registered Democrat and has run on both Democratic and Conservative lines. He was re-elected with almost 80% of the votes in his favor. “I...
WKTV
Clinton Chamber shares passing of board president
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce shared Thursday the passing of its Board President, Karen Ostinett. Ostinett served on the board of directors since 2007 and as president since 2015. She also worked at the Lutheran Home since 2005 and most recently served as the director of funds and volunteer development.
WKTV
Next steps for more housing in Cooperstown underway
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The next step for more housing in Cooperstown is underway, Bassett Healthcare Network wants to build that housing on Averill Road in the village. The project calls for 24 apartments and 12 townhouses that could be home to hospital employees. Bassett surveys the staff to determine needs.
WKTV
Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another
Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
WKTV
UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service
UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
WKTV
Stephen King slights Utica in tweet about House speakership
Horror author Stephen King appears to have slighted Utica in his latest tweet, comparing the chaos surrounding the U.S. House speakership to spending time in the city. Some locals are responding to King -- coming to the city's defense. It is not clear what King's connection to Utica is, but...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
WKTV
Mohawk stabbing victim dies
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
WKTV
Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th. Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
WKTV
Notorious Frankfort killer up for parole
Noreen Jones died before her three nieces were born, but on Friday, January 6th, three of them met at the Herkimer County District Attorney's Office to try and keep their aunt's killer behind bars. Jones was 17 years old, in 1964, when Benedict DiPiazza shot and killed her as she...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway
UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has been sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021. Giovanni Williams pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 and was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison. Utica...
WKTV
Adam Ezra Group performing at Munson-Williams' on March 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will perform at Munson-Williams’ as part of the Court series on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. In the past, the band has shared stages with Little Big Town, The Wallflowers and Davin McGraw. “We are...
WKTV
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
WKTV
Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
