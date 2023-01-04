Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
All-SoCon transfer kicker Tyler Keltner commits to FSU
Florida State has landed the commitment of East Tennessee State transfer Kicker Tyler Keltner. A Tallahassee native and Chiles High School graduate, Keltner has spent the last four seasons of play at ETSU and earned a multitude of all-conference accolades, including a 1st team All-SoCon selection in 2022. Keltner has...
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer
Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
FSU’s Way Too Early Projected Depth Chart for 2023 - Offense
Florida State's roster is starting to take shape for the 2023 season, especially on offense where the Seminoles have made moves to retain key starters like Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson, as well as several important transfer additions along the line. And with Tour of Duty getting ready...
Derek Simpson discovers role through first half of freshman season
Rutgers is at the halfway point of the regular season and that first part marked an adjustment phase for one of the newest Scarlet Knights. True freshman point guard Derek Simpson came in playing a variety of roles, but seems to have finally found a niche. Simpson has been coming off the bench, contributing more than just scoring.
College football recruiting: List of prospects who committed to P5 schools this week
The Early Signing Period has come and gone, but the 2023 recruiting cycle is still in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country are announcing their respective college decisions. During the week from December 31 through January 6, there were six players who...
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Rutgers
After picking up its first win of the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Iowa will look to win its second on Sunday, Jan. 8 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers. The Hawkeyes enter this game with a 9-6 record and just won their...
HS basketball: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious makes history, tops Island’s all-time scoring mark with dazzling 44-point display
They say records are made to be broken, and Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious is taking that to heart. On Wednesday, the dexterous shooting guard became Staten Island’s all-time scoring leader, on both the boys’ and girls’ circuits, surpassing Kyle McAlarney’s prior mark of 2,566 points.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
njurbannews.com
Newark Public Schools enrollment continues to increase
During state control of New Jersey’s largest school district, enrollment decreased to an all-time low. Now, in its third year of local control, the district proudly announced that enrollment has increased to 38,000 students, and is growing. On July 1, 2020, the Newark Board of Education launched a historic...
njbmagazine.com
Brown Stovell Named Associate Director of Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation
Karen Brown Stovell, who for more than a decade has worked with Newark entrepreneurs creating programs to spur the local economy, has been named associate director of the Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation. In her new position, she’ll work with the Rutgers-Newark community and Fiserv Inc., a financial services technology...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
therealdeal.com
Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center
It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
Jersey Proud: West Orange swears in first female mayor
The historic event was coupled with more Jersey Proud history at the swearing in.
Family scarred after bullets riddle Newark home; police say house was wrongly targeted
"My home is riddled with bullets," Schkeema Troutman said. She was sleeping on her living room couch, when she was startled by a loud bang.
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says this will be his last term
He says he will finish out his current term ending in January 2026 and continue “changing Jersey City for the better.”
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0