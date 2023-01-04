ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

All-SoCon transfer kicker Tyler Keltner commits to FSU

Florida State has landed the commitment of East Tennessee State transfer Kicker Tyler Keltner. A Tallahassee native and Chiles High School graduate, Keltner has spent the last four seasons of play at ETSU and earned a multitude of all-conference accolades, including a 1st team All-SoCon selection in 2022. Keltner has...
247Sports

Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer

Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Rutgers

After picking up its first win of the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Iowa will look to win its second on Sunday, Jan. 8 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers. The Hawkeyes enter this game with a 9-6 record and just won their...
njurbannews.com

Newark Public Schools enrollment continues to increase

During state control of New Jersey’s largest school district, enrollment decreased to an all-time low. Now, in its third year of local control, the district proudly announced that enrollment has increased to 38,000 students, and is growing. On July 1, 2020, the Newark Board of Education launched a historic...
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
therealdeal.com

Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center

It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
247Sports

247Sports

