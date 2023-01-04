ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Daily Voice

Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers

A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse

Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
MALVERN, PA
phspenndulum.org

Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County

Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthEast Times

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
HOME, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem

Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
MOSCOW, ID
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.

A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.

