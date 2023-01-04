Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Related
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
wdiy.org
From Craft Beer to Comfort Food: Spinnerstown Hotel's Susan and Anna Kate Dale | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Susan and Anna Kate Dale from the Spinnerstown Hotel Restaurant and Tap Room in Quakertown to talk about some of their most popular dishes, the craft beer, wine and bourbon programs, and the history of the restaurant which dates all the way back to 1750. Catch The...
Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen
A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse
Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
phspenndulum.org
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
Here are the Top 10 Bucks County Hotels and Inns to Visit for a Winter Getaway
These inns and hotels are the perfect spots for winter getaways.Photo byRiver House at Odette's. Known for its quality inns, hotels, and bed-and-breakfast locations, Bucks County is home to several great spots for winter getaways. Staff writers at Visit Bucks County made a list of the best spots to stay at this winter.
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
thevalleyledger.com
January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
YAHOO!
Tears, comforting words and 'Happy Birthday' shared at vigil for slain Hopewell child
HOPEWELL — The candles lighted Tuesday night should have been on P'aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore's birthday cake. Instead, they were in the hands of her mourners in a neighborhood church parking lot. A vigil was held Tuesday night in the city's Arlington neighborhood memorializing the little girl killed last...
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem
Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
thebrownandwhite.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers
Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.
A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Comments / 0