HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Just like Congress, Pennsylvania lawmakers will be back at the state Capitol in Harrisburg today for the start of a new session.But there's a lot of uncertainty about who will lead them in the state House.That's because Democrats and Republicans can't agree on who has the majority.Democrats won 102 out of 203 seats on Election Day.But three of those Democratic seats are now vacant after one lawmaker died and two others resigned.That gives Republicans a temporary majority until special elections are held in the coming months.A group called "Fix Harrisburg," a joint venture between Fair Districts...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO