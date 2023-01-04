ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins

HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients

Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Take Advantage of Special Registration Events at NCC

BETHLEHEM, PA – For those who need help getting registered, NCC is hosting two drop-in Saturday Registration Days on January 7 and 14. On both Saturdays, new and current students can walk into the Enrollment Center at either the Bethlehem or Monroe campus between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get everything they need to be successful and start the spring semester stress-free. The College will have team members available to help with course registration, payment plans, advising, placement testing, financial aid, and more!
thevalleyledger.com

January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy