Read full article on original website
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie Sworn into Office as New House Session Begins
HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) today was administered the oath of office, along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was...
thevalleyledger.com
Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients
Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
thevalleyledger.com
Take Advantage of Special Registration Events at NCC
BETHLEHEM, PA – For those who need help getting registered, NCC is hosting two drop-in Saturday Registration Days on January 7 and 14. On both Saturdays, new and current students can walk into the Enrollment Center at either the Bethlehem or Monroe campus between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get everything they need to be successful and start the spring semester stress-free. The College will have team members available to help with course registration, payment plans, advising, placement testing, financial aid, and more!
thevalleyledger.com
January Fun at the NCC Fab Lab
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Fab Lab invites you to learn new skills and make handcrafted, one-of-a-kind creations this January. The NCC Fab Lab is hosting various creative classes for you and your family to pick from. Learn to make a mini guitar amp, sew a...
thevalleyledger.com
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week begins Sunday, January 15th
Borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township, PA: January 15th – 21st, 2023. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is kicking off 2023 in the most delicious way possible with their annual Winter Restaurant Week!. From Sunday, January...
Comments / 0