BETHLEHEM, PA – For those who need help getting registered, NCC is hosting two drop-in Saturday Registration Days on January 7 and 14. On both Saturdays, new and current students can walk into the Enrollment Center at either the Bethlehem or Monroe campus between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get everything they need to be successful and start the spring semester stress-free. The College will have team members available to help with course registration, payment plans, advising, placement testing, financial aid, and more!

1 DAY AGO