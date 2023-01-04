Read full article on original website
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
fox56news.com
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Washington Examiner
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
House Democrats cheer as McCarthy fails to clinch speakership multiple times
House Democrats cheered after Republicans failed multiple times to reach a majority to elect House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the speaker position.
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a...
House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday
Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
Twenty House Republicans voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker during the third ballot on Tuesday, denying the GOP nominee the gavel and forcing members to hold another vote for the top spot. Nineteen had voted against McCarthy on the first two ballots. The votes against McCarthy on the first ballot went to Rep.…
Washington Examiner
Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry blasts McCarthy hours before House speaker vote
The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus blasted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hours before lawmakers vote on whether to elect the minority leader as speaker of the House. McCarthy made a number of concessions to the caucus in a GOP rules package released late on Monday, but Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the leader of a group of conservatives largely opposed to McCarthy's speakership, has said his overtures have fallen short.
McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the Speakership on a second ballot Tuesday afternoon, sending the race for the top spot to a third ballot. McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot and fewer than the 218 needed to secure the gavel in the chamber. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries […]
AOC Reveals What She Told Paul Gosar on House Floor During McCarthy Chaos
As Kevin McCarthy foundered in his attempt to secure the House speakership on Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was spotted on the floor talking to two of her more controversial colleagues: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). Her exchanges with Gosar and Gaetz, two of the 20 Republicans who bucked McCarthy’s repeated bids to secure enough votes, appeared amiable, but audio was not captured. The New York congresswoman later told reporters that she had been reassuring Gosar and Gaetz that Democratic leadership wasn’t planning a side deal to buttress McCarthy. “McCarthy was suggesting he could get Dems to walk away to lower his threshold,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept of her talk with Gaetz. “And I fact checked and said absolutely not.” She added that she had been discussing adjournment strategy with Gosar. In an MSNBC appearance several hours later, Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the “unprecedented” nature of the situation, saying, “It's about the cards that are in McCarthy’s hands. And if he chooses to approach the Democratic caucus, then that would be a negotiation in and of itself for a potential coalition government.”What happened here? Can anyone read lips? pic.twitter.com/r7PR3Srcyg— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 3, 2023 Read it at The Intercept
House speaker vote: GOP holdout says 'nothing' will get him to back McCarthy
Fox News Digital asked the office of Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ari., what GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy could do to secure his vote for speaker. Biggs' spokesperson said "nothing."
Gaetz slams McCarthy, nominates Jim Jordan for speaker
Gaetz slams McCarthy, nominates Jim Jordan for speaker.
Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?
Twenty-one Republicans have come out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to be Speaker, threatening to tank his campaign for the top spot in the chamber. GOP opposition to McCarthy has only grown since Tuesday. A group of 19 Republicans objected to McCarthy’s bid on the first and second ballot; 20 voted against him on…
Matt Gaetz responds after Trump urges support for McCarthy: 'Sad!'
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz went rogue from his mentor, former President Trump, after the former president endorsed GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House speaker.
