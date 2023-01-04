Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia.

Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post .

She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well as Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet.”

Union 41 will be located in a historic Greyhound bus station and “will inspire guests to connect to the history of the building and community through a present day culinary journey,” according to the post.

Chef T plans to open the new restaurant this winter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.