Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia.
Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post .
She appeared on Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" in seasons 14 and 18 as well as Food Network's "Big Restaurant Bet."
Union 41 will be located in a historic Greyhound bus station and “will inspire guests to connect to the history of the building and community through a present day culinary journey,” according to the post.
