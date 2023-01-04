ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol

By Slater Teague
WJHL
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia.

Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post .

She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well as Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet.”

Despite TN’s protest, judge moves Bristol Landfill lawsuit to mediation

Union 41 will be located in a historic Greyhound bus station and “will inspire guests to connect to the history of the building and community through a present day culinary journey,” according to the post.

Chef T plans to open the new restaurant this winter.

