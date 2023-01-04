Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Panthers’ failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks’ job hopes
CHARLOTTE — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim...
Tri-City Herald
Brady & McDaniels Patriots Reunion? Raiders Rumor
Tom Brady is an NFL rumor centerpiece - which, by the way, we don't think he much minds - and the latest gossip has him involved in a New England Patriots "reunion'' of a sort. The Las Vegas Raiders, ready to give up on Derek Carr, are about to start...
Tri-City Herald
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Who Won the Game?’ Damar Hamlin Updates Lift Spirits of Bills & Patriots
Damar Hamlin is awake … and wondering. And among his first words to doctors as he hopefully fights his way out of critical condition?. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a tackle in the “Monday Night Football" and has since been under the supervision of the trauma team at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
OC Byron Leftwich: Demise of Bucs offense greatly exaggerated
Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich says talk of his team's offensive demise is greatly exaggerated despite the Bucs scoring average dropping more than 11 points per game from last season.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
TupaTalk: Collective caring for Hamlin could have power all its own
Millions of us continue to pray for the recovery of Damar Hamlin and for his return to a normal life, with or without football. But, I’m concerned about seeing some already using his experience as agenda fodder to criticize this or that. ...
Tri-City Herald
Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
NFL Analysis Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have No Lineup Changes Planned For Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially clinched the NFC South divisional crown in Week 17 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers. It was certainly the outcome many had predicted coming into the season, but no one could have envisioned the Buccaneers struggling to these lengths to accomplish it. Tampa Bay...
Buccaneers and Tom Brady Could Pay Off Big After Rallying to Make Playoffs
Teams missed their chance to bury the Buccaneers and they could reward bettors with +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Former Buccaneers’ Great Ronde Barber Named HOF Finalist
It’s that time of year again Buccaneers’ fans. A time when we look back on the past and reflect. No, I’m not talking about new years, but rather the announcement of the NFL Hall of Fame finalists. For the third year in a row Buccaneers’ legend Ronde...
