Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Brady & McDaniels Patriots Reunion? Raiders Rumor

Tom Brady is an NFL rumor centerpiece - which, by the way, we don't think he much minds - and the latest gossip has him involved in a New England Patriots "reunion'' of a sort. The Las Vegas Raiders, ready to give up on Derek Carr, are about to start...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL

President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Tri-City Herald

‘Who Won the Game?’ Damar Hamlin Updates Lift Spirits of Bills & Patriots

Damar Hamlin is awake … and wondering. And among his first words to doctors as he hopefully fights his way out of critical condition?. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a tackle in the “Monday Night Football" and has since been under the supervision of the trauma team at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Tri-City Herald

‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update

FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald

Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have No Lineup Changes Planned For Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially clinched the NFC South divisional crown in Week 17 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers. It was certainly the outcome many had predicted coming into the season, but no one could have envisioned the Buccaneers struggling to these lengths to accomplish it. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Buccaneers’ Great Ronde Barber Named HOF Finalist

It’s that time of year again Buccaneers’ fans. A time when we look back on the past and reflect. No, I’m not talking about new years, but rather the announcement of the NFL Hall of Fame finalists. For the third year in a row Buccaneers’ legend Ronde...

