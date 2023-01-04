Read full article on original website
Citing Market Shift, Elevate Terminates Contract With Hopkinsville Spec Building
Carter Hendricks and his team for the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council were greeted with unfortunate news earlier this week — when officials from Elevate Windows and Doors LLC sent notice of a contract termination involving the planned purchase of the newly-completed speculation building in Hopkinsville. In a...
Christian County School Board Members Sworn In
The Christian County Board of Education is once again full, after a brief history lesson. Thursday night’s meeting started with Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self thanking Tom Bell for inviting him to perform the ceremony. Judge Self shared the history of the clause, which stems from the numerous duels...
Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County Plan 2023 Programming
The Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County are currently planning their 2023 programming, featuring new events as well as some old favorites. Executive Director Alissa Keller said History on Tap will continue in the new year. For a new event, Keller plans to introduce a program called “Super Saturday”. The...
Matt Schalk Officially Takes Oath as District Judge
An attorney in Caldwell County now has a new role serving as Division II District Judge in the 56th Judicial District. The investiture of Matt Schalk was held on the 3rd floor of the Caldwell County Courthouse Friday morning in a courtroom packed with family, friends, and colleagues from around the area.
Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Old Fruit Hill Road
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customer along a section of Old Fruit Hill Road and some adjoining roads. Christian County Water District officials say the advisory includes addresses from 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rRoad. It also includes all addresses on Wade Road, Polete Lane, and Leo Cook Road.
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
Missing Christian County Man Located
Authorities have located a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He was located Friday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana and is uninjured.
Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor, 28 of Cerulean
Funeral services for 28-year-old Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor, of Cerulean will be Monday at 1 pm at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Monday, with rosary services beginning at 12:30 PM at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is...
