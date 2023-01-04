Read full article on original website
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Tri-City Herald
Brady & McDaniels Patriots Reunion? Raiders Rumor
Tom Brady is an NFL rumor centerpiece - which, by the way, we don't think he much minds - and the latest gossip has him involved in a New England Patriots "reunion'' of a sort. The Las Vegas Raiders, ready to give up on Derek Carr, are about to start...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Week 18 Midweek Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Josh McDaniels discussed the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch the...
Tri-City Herald
Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real
While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
Miami Dolphins sign quarterback Mike Glennon with Tua out
The Miami Dolphins have made a quarterback move and signed veteran Mike Glennon to the roster ahead of Sunday’s season finale. Glennon has been in the league since 2013 and has played for Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona, Oakland, Jacksonville, and the New York Giants. His longest stay was in Tampa Bay for three seasons and he has had no other season longer than one year.
Tri-City Herald
Report: If Jim Irsay Offers, Jim Harbaugh Could Come to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Game Schedule? Joe Burrow Casts His Vote
Everyone has an opinion on what the Buffalo Bills should do in regard to the NFL's handling of the in-limbo Monday night game between the Bengals and Bills that was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Our opinion: We should listen to the opinion of the people...
Tri-City Herald
Ken Riley: FAMU Great, HBCU Legend a Step Closer to Enshrinement
HBCU legends of the gridiron are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wednesday's announcement lists Florida A&M Rattlers great Ken Riley and Grambling State Tigers' hard-hitter Albert Lewis are another step closer to enshrinement. The 50 Board of Selectors will vote on Jan. 17 to determine the Class of 2023.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Tri-City Herald
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Who Won the Game?’ Damar Hamlin Updates Lift Spirits of Bills & Patriots
Damar Hamlin is awake … and wondering. And among his first words to doctors as he hopefully fights his way out of critical condition?. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a tackle in the “Monday Night Football" and has since been under the supervision of the trauma team at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Michigan football WR Ronnie Bell, a two-time captain, declares for 2023 NFL draft
Michigan football wide receiver Ronnie Bell has officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft via Twitter on Thursday. It's an announcement long anticipated from the two-time Wolverines captain; coach Jim Harbaugh said in November he didn't expect Bell to seek a sixth year of eligibility. More recently, Bell accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl — another telltale sign. ...
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Tri-City Herald
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College Basketball is also at a peak, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
gamblingnews.com
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Both teams are 0-5 in their previous five games, but the Miami Dolphins have a slightly better record (8-8) than the New York Jets (7-9). They got only one win more but that still gives them a chance to make the playoffs. The Jets, on the other hand, stand no chance to qualify for the postseason.
Tri-City Herald
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
