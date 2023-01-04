ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Lady Tigers come out hot against Blan

BLANCHESTER — Payton Pryor poured in 21 points as McClain defeated Blanchester 63-38 Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action at the BHS gym. Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester with 12 points while Torie Potts chipped in eight for the Wildcats. Haylee Havens added 12 points for Blanchester. McClain jumped...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Hunter leads CM boys over Hillsboro at RZL

WILMINGTON — Gavan Hunter led Clinton-Massie to a 2686 to 2521 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “This match was a good win for our program,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Hillsboro always has a strong program and always does well. The boys showed some fight in game 2 after not doing so well in game 1. This was a good way to start the second half of our season.”
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

EC swimmers 4th in Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton swim team finished fourth in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet Dec. 28 at McClain High School natatorium. The East Clinton High School Astros joint swim team earned 4th place swimming against Chillicothe, Zane Trace, Adena, Unioto and Greenfield High Schools in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop swim meet on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Greenfield McClain High School pool.
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS girls stay unbeaten; boys fall to Lions

CINCINNATI — Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes. The boys were defeated 2646 to 2387. Isaac Pletcher led Wilmington with a 404 series but as a whole the team “struggled to string anything together,” coach Austin Smith said. Wilmington is 1-6...
WILMINGTON, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 2, 1963:. ‘3 Americans Die in Viet Nam As Reds Down 8 Helicopters’. “SAIGON, South Viet Nam (AP) — Communist groundfire today blasted a fleet of U.S. helicopters flying government troops into battle. Three Americans — including an Army captain — were reported killed, and four others wounded. … Red gunners hit 14 of the 15 U.S. helicopters taking part in the mission in the Mekong delta, bringing down about eight aircraft.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College announces Dec. graduates

Wilmington College recently announced those students who completed their studies by earning bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees following the 2022 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the college’s 147th annual commencement on May 13. Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Pickard named to Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, IND. — Grant Pickard, of Wilmington, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term. Pickard is majoring in Design Engineering Technology. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade...
ANGOLA, IN
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

Dickman joins Ohio Land Bank Assoc. Board of Directors

Local attorney and assistant prosecutor, Justin Dickman, was recently selected to join the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors in December. The Ohio Land Bank Association is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of supporting the work and advocating on behalf of all county land re-utilization corporations, commonly known as land banks, across Ohio. With 61 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including Clinton County, having land banks as a clear need has emerged for a statewide association to provide a collective, unified voice, according to a news release.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy