WILMINGTON — Gavan Hunter led Clinton-Massie to a 2686 to 2521 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “This match was a good win for our program,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Hillsboro always has a strong program and always does well. The boys showed some fight in game 2 after not doing so well in game 1. This was a good way to start the second half of our season.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO