Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Bloober Team Plans to Expand Beyond Games
Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team is expanding beyond video games, seemingly opting to enter into things like movies or other storytelling mediums. Video games are a massive medium these days and have even begun attracting the attention of major actors and filmmakers over the last decade. The Dark Knight trilogy co-writer and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer helped polish the scripts on the Call of Duty: Black Ops games and consulted on the story, stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are starring in Cyberpunk 2077, and so on. However, now it seems like some video game creators want to expand to other mediums now that they've gained a substantial amount of clout. We've seen this with Hideo Kojima and his studio and now, another team is taking that path as well.
ComicBook
Persona 6 Reveal Seemingly Teased by Insider
It seems like Persona 6 could be revealed sooner than expected if a new tease from one insider is to be believed. To kick off 2023, Atlus informed fans that it will have a number of announcements to make over the course of the year that are tied to unannounced projects. While Persona 6 itself is hoped by many to be one of these eventual reveals, it sounds like there's a slight chance that the coming year could finally bring with it this long-awaited unveiling.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Starfield’ release window has been confirmed while ‘Invincible’ is headed to ‘Fall Guys’
We have a busy day of gaming news in our return to gaming news roundups and our first in 2023. Microsoft has reiterated that Bethesda’s Starfield is set to release in the first half of the year, Invincible outfits are coming to Fall Guys, a couple of Hitman games are being delisted ahead of a bundled release and we might be getting a Persona 3 remake.
Tri-City Herald
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Special Livestream, Release Date
MiHoYo has announced a special livestream program for Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Genshin Impact's last Version, 3.3, arrived on Dec. 7, bringing with it a new season of events and two new allies, the Wanderer and Faruzan. The Wanderer joined the playable cast as a five-star Anemo catalyst wielder, while Faruzan joined as a new four-star Anemo archer.
ComicBook
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Blu-ray Fixes an Embarrassing Error
My Hero Academia is about to kickstart the next half of season six, and if you have kept up with the series, you will know the anime has never been more intense. The raid arc has permanently shifted hero society in the worst way possible. With scores dead and several heroes out of commission, the future is bleak. And thanks to the My Hero Academia Blu-ray for season six, at least one part of the anime was fixed up.
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
Naughty Dog teases The Last of Us multiplayer game news with new art
The Last of Us multiplayer game is still alive and well, and Naughty Dog is planning some kind of announcement for it later in the year, as the team gears up to celebrate the survival horror game’s 10th anniversary in June. The news comes in a new blog post from Naughty Dog that essentially just teases the announcement of an announcement, though it does have a piece of intriguing concept art as well.
ComicBook
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here is your first look at Sony’s upcoming ‘Gran Turismo’ movie
From virtual to reality, the two worlds are blending a lot these days as people find ways to fulfill their dreams for reality in the virtual world where anything is possible. The upcoming Gran Turismo film by Sony takes this and reverses it though, as it follows the true story of a gamer who was given the chance to become a real-life formula racecar driver.
Nintendo Switch 'severe vulnerability' patched — what you need to know
Nintendo's own games could have put your Switch and personal security at risk from simply playing online with others.
game-news24.com
System Shock Remake Release Month Good news
All. waiting for the system rewrite, the year begins with good news. Currently, Developer Nightdive Studios announced the release month. Sadly, it isn’t so far from here. The remake of System Shock will be released sometime in March. That’s good news on the Kickstarter site. SHIFT FOR SYSTEMS!
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
game-news24.com
Redfall’s release date was leaked on its own
The release of the upcoming first-person shooter Redfall in Arkane Studios has been snarled with mystery. We know it’s coming in this year, yet only there is a time to give up. According to sources, Redfall will be releasing in May. Windows Central recently narrowed the release window for...
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Polygon
Introducing Zeldathon, a year of Zelda stories
In 1950s Japan, a young Shigeru Miyamoto, while exploring the countryside surrounding Kyoto, happened upon a cave. After some hesitation, he returned with a lantern and ventured inside. The rest, as they say, is history. That singular act of childhood curiosity became the kernel for The Legend of Zelda, a...
Comments / 0