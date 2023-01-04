Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
thecomeback.com
Vikings coach reveals concerning Lambeau Field claim
It’s not exactly uncommon for a visiting team to have to adjust to the playing conditions at an opponent’s stadium, but it’s still concerning when the field conditions are so poor that an opposing coach is asked about his player’s slipping on the turf. During a...
Jam Bands Inspire Green Bay Packers New Sober Section
One of the National Football League’s premiere franchises has taken a cue from one of the world’s most famous jam bands. That’s right, the Green Bay Packers have instituted a new policy at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for ticket-buying fans who don’t drink, thanks to Phish.
With Big Game Looming, Packers Grapple With Hamlin Tragedy
The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the playoffs. That wasn't at the forefront of their minds as the practice week began on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers RB Dillon talks Lions, winning streak, TD celebration
GREEN BAY, Wis. - It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but here the Packers are, knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. On the FOX6 Blitz, FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back AJ Dillon, who discusses how the team stuck together and how this Sunday Night game with the Lions will be different.
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl. "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
Comments / 0