Green Bay, WI

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Vikings coach reveals concerning Lambeau Field claim

It’s not exactly uncommon for a visiting team to have to adjust to the playing conditions at an opponent’s stadium, but it’s still concerning when the field conditions are so poor that an opposing coach is asked about his player’s slipping on the turf. During a...
Packers RB Dillon talks Lions, winning streak, TD celebration

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but here the Packers are, knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. On the FOX6 Blitz, FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back AJ Dillon, who discusses how the team stuck together and how this Sunday Night game with the Lions will be different.
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl.  "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
