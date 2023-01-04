Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO, Calif. ( KRON ) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting suicide.

Officers have since apprehended the person and are working to reopen all lanes on the bridge.

