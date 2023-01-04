Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO