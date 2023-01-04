ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastsiderla.com

An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it?

Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Power out in Echo Park

Echo Park -- The L.A. Department of Water and Power says nearly 2,500 customers in Echo Park are without power this morning. The utility's outage page says service is expected to be restored by 4 pm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy