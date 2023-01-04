Read full article on original website
California Storm Brings More Rain and Topples Trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful winter storm system that toppled trees and knocked out electricity was moving across California on Thursday, bringing more rain, wind and snow to the already battered state.
California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding
FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
California and National Drought Summary for January 3, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 71% of California in Severe Drought, A Decline of 10% Week-Over-Week
California and National Drought Summary for January 3, 2023. January 5, 2023 - An atmospheric river (AR) led to heavy rain and high-elevation snow across the West with the largest amounts throughout California on December 30 and 31. Preceding this AR, enhanced onshore flow also resulted in widespread rain and high-elevation snow from the West Coast eastward to the Continental Divide. 7-day total amounts (liquid equivalent), from December 27, 2022 - January 2, 2023, ranged from 2 to 6 inches (locally more) across much of California, western Oregon and Washington, and parts of the Great Basin and central Rockies. A pair of low pressure systems brought widespread, heavy rainfall (1 to 3 inches, locally more) from the lower Mississippi Valley northward to the Ohio Valley. A winter storm affected southern South Dakota and western to central Nebraska where 6 to 18 inches of snowfall occurred on January 2. Mostly dry weather prevailed along most of the East Coast and southern Great Plains. Following the Arctic air outbreak during late December, a rapid warming trend began during the final days of 2022. 5-day temperatures (December 27, 2022 - January 2, 2023) averaged more than 10 degrees F above normal across the central and eastern U.S.
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone
For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits California
A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is washing ashore in central and Southern California. The storm is expected to deliver heavy rainfall to the valleys, foothills and mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and […]
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
FINAL FORECAST DETAILS: Powerful Storm to hit Southern California through Thursday; Final Alerts Issued; Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued five additional weather alerts for the system expected to mainly impact overnight tonight west of Los Angeles and Thursday through the rest of the forecast area. The alerts issued contain the Flood Emergency, Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory along with a complete in-office model suite for you to view for rain, snow, wind, and flood risk impacts. Within this update you will also notice a change in the snow model, which now zooms in on mountain range locations instead of the standard grid locations of the other models so for your area, read on for details …
Bomb cyclone to unleash life-threatening flooding in California
A major storm that will rapidly intensify and become a bomb cyclone off the coast of California will slam into the Golden State, unleashing an increasing risk for life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and power outages into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will affect California just days after the deadly...
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Can Sierra Snowpack Alleviate Drought Conditions, Water Supply Shortage in California?
With more snow expected to pelt the mountain range in the coming days, the Sierra Nevada in California is approaching the second-largest snowpack ever recorded at this time of year in the previous 20 years as the New Year gets underway. The significant accumulation might help the region's drought and water supply issues.
Calif. Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as massive bomb cyclone storm approaches
With another massive winter storm set to barrel into California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency intended to help the state recover from expected impacts. “California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said Wednesday. "This state...
What California can learn from wave of storms
The series of rain and snow storms buffeting California this month contains lessons for politicians, if they pay attention.
