California State

Malek Sherif

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for January 3, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 71% of California in Severe Drought, A Decline of 10% Week-Over-Week

California and National Drought Summary for January 3, 2023. January 5, 2023 - An atmospheric river (AR) led to heavy rain and high-elevation snow across the West with the largest amounts throughout California on December 30 and 31. Preceding this AR, enhanced onshore flow also resulted in widespread rain and high-elevation snow from the West Coast eastward to the Continental Divide. 7-day total amounts (liquid equivalent), from December 27, 2022 - January 2, 2023, ranged from 2 to 6 inches (locally more) across much of California, western Oregon and Washington, and parts of the Great Basin and central Rockies. A pair of low pressure systems brought widespread, heavy rainfall (1 to 3 inches, locally more) from the lower Mississippi Valley northward to the Ohio Valley. A winter storm affected southern South Dakota and western to central Nebraska where 6 to 18 inches of snowfall occurred on January 2. Mostly dry weather prevailed along most of the East Coast and southern Great Plains. Following the Arctic air outbreak during late December, a rapid warming trend began during the final days of 2022. 5-day temperatures (December 27, 2022 - January 2, 2023) averaged more than 10 degrees F above normal across the central and eastern U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits California

A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is washing ashore in central and Southern California. The storm is expected to deliver heavy rainfall to the valleys, foothills and mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtmj.com

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST DETAILS: Powerful Storm to hit Southern California through Thursday; Final Alerts Issued; Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued five additional weather alerts for the system expected to mainly impact overnight tonight west of Los Angeles and Thursday through the rest of the forecast area. The alerts issued contain the Flood Emergency, Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory along with a complete in-office model suite for you to view for rain, snow, wind, and flood risk impacts. Within this update you will also notice a change in the snow model, which now zooms in on mountain range locations instead of the standard grid locations of the other models so for your area, read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow

The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

