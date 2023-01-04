ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NESN

Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement With Bills Safety Hospitalized

There was an outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin on Monday night after the Bills safety collapsed in Cincinnati. None it of went unnoticed by Hamlin’s loved ones. Messages of well wishes and donations to Hamlin’s fundraising initiative came in abundance after the 24-year-old left the Paycor Stadium field in an ambulance. Those efforts were recognized in a statement issued Tuesday by Hamlin’s family, who also expressed their gratitude for everyone who played a hand in treating the second-year pro Monday night.
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses

Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who... The post Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tri-City Herald

President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL

President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Bengals Game Schedule? Joe Burrow Casts His Vote

Everyone has an opinion on what the Buffalo Bills should do in regard to the NFL's handling of the in-limbo Monday night game between the Bengals and Bills that was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Our opinion: We should listen to the opinion of the people...
Tri-City Herald

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Week 18 Midweek Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Josh McDaniels discussed the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch the...
The Avery Journal-Times

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Tri-City Herald

Brady & McDaniels Patriots Reunion? Raiders Rumor

Tom Brady is an NFL rumor centerpiece - which, by the way, we don't think he much minds - and the latest gossip has him involved in a New England Patriots "reunion'' of a sort. The Las Vegas Raiders, ready to give up on Derek Carr, are about to start...
