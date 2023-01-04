Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing
There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement With Bills Safety Hospitalized
There was an outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin on Monday night after the Bills safety collapsed in Cincinnati. None it of went unnoticed by Hamlin’s loved ones. Messages of well wishes and donations to Hamlin’s fundraising initiative came in abundance after the 24-year-old left the Paycor Stadium field in an ambulance. Those efforts were recognized in a statement issued Tuesday by Hamlin’s family, who also expressed their gratitude for everyone who played a hand in treating the second-year pro Monday night.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses
Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who... The post Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills and Bengals fans gathered at the hospital caring for Damar Hamlin and shared a moment of prayer
Damar Hamlin went to the hospital in critical condition after a hit on Monday night. Fans from both teams came together to pray for his health.
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin: Bengals coach Zac Taylor praises Bills’ Sean McDermott, medical staffs
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor praised his coaching counterpart at Buffalo and both teams’ medical staffs for their quick response when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game. Taylor met with reporters for the first time on Wednesday to recap Monday night’s prime-time game...
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Bills vs. Bengals Game Schedule? Joe Burrow Casts His Vote
Everyone has an opinion on what the Buffalo Bills should do in regard to the NFL's handling of the in-limbo Monday night game between the Bengals and Bills that was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Our opinion: We should listen to the opinion of the people...
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening medical emergency brings out the best in the NFL community
On Monday night, everyone watching the tilt between the Bills and Bengals witnessed the scariest thing I’ve ever seen on a football field. Bills safety Damar Hamlin got up after what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, took a couple of steps, and immediately collapsed to the ground.
