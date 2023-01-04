There was an outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin on Monday night after the Bills safety collapsed in Cincinnati. None it of went unnoticed by Hamlin’s loved ones. Messages of well wishes and donations to Hamlin’s fundraising initiative came in abundance after the 24-year-old left the Paycor Stadium field in an ambulance. Those efforts were recognized in a statement issued Tuesday by Hamlin’s family, who also expressed their gratitude for everyone who played a hand in treating the second-year pro Monday night.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO