ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

US Regulators Warn Local Banks About Risks of Dealing With Crypto After Horrific 2022

American banks could become victims of fraud and scams if interacting with crypto, US regulators alerted. American banking watchdogs warned domestic financial institutions that delving into the world of crypto could carry various risks, such as fraud. The warning comes as a result of a catalytic 2022, which saw the...
crowdfundinsider.com

European Embedded Finance Platform Solaris Lines Up Future Management Board

Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris‘ new target operating model “following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession.”. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report

The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Singlife with Aviva Introduces Accelerator for Insurtech Startups

Financial services company Singlife with Aviva has announced “the launch of Singlife Connect, its accelerator program to support and spur the growth of promising insurtech startups.”. Singlife Connect will “focus on developing scalable market solutions to innovate and transform insurance distribution.” Singlife will “leverage its expertise to provide opportunities...
crowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
crowdfundinsider.com

GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm

GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
crowdfundinsider.com

Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director

Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Bondsmith Becomes Principal Member of Visa Network

Bondsmith, the UK’s provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a key player in digital payments, “to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services.”. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually “increasing...
PYMNTS

UK to Modernize Its Real-Time Payment Architecture

The U.K. is upgrading its instant payment system to incorporate a modern ISO 20022-compliant architecture. Known as the New Payment Architecture (NPA), the initial plan is to upgrade the existing Faster Payments real-time rails, with an option to include the older Bacs system in the future. The upgrade is necessary...
crowdfundinsider.com

EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment

EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com

Next Insurance Announces Employment Practices Liability Insurance Now Available in 28 States

The team at Next Insurance is pleased to announce Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) is now “available with general liability in 28 states plus Washington, DC.”. This expansion continues NEXT’s mission “to help entrepreneurs thrive by providing additional protection for business owners against lawsuits involving discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful...
crowdfundinsider.com

DealMaker Reports $492 Million in Funding in 2022 for 350 Securities Offerings

DealMaker, a tech platform and broker-dealer enabling online funding rounds, has distributed a report outlining 2022 performance. According to DealMaker, 2022 was a record year as it powered $492 million in funding, claiming to process 200% more than any other platform. Dealmaker share that it originated over 350 capital raises in North America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia.
Gizmodo

Crypto Lender Genesis Cuts 30% of Staff

Genesis Global Trading Inc. has been feeling the heat of the crypto crash that has been plaguing the industry over the past several months. The firm announced today that it was laying off 30% of its workforce, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. This round of layoffs is...
PYMNTS

Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer

ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Platform PeerBerry Reports that Investors Funded €537.5M of Loans Last Year

In 2022, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 537.5 million in loans.”. In total, during the entire period of PeerBerry’s activity (within 5 years of the platform’s operation), PeerBerry’s investors “funded EUR 1.5 billion in loans.”. According to the monthly volume of funded loans, PeerBerry claims it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy