cryptopotato.com
US Regulators Warn Local Banks About Risks of Dealing With Crypto After Horrific 2022
American banks could become victims of fraud and scams if interacting with crypto, US regulators alerted. American banking watchdogs warned domestic financial institutions that delving into the world of crypto could carry various risks, such as fraud. The warning comes as a result of a catalytic 2022, which saw the...
China securities regulator to check brokers' financing needs after Huatai share plan
SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said it would fully check securities firms' financing needs after Huatai Securities Co Ltd (601688.SS), proposed a share placement plan that would be one of the biggest in China's brokerage industry.
crowdfundinsider.com
Significant Security Breaches in 2022 Are Now Reshaping Crypto, Blockchain Industry: Report
Charles Guillemet, Ledger’s CTO, looks back at the most “critical” crypto events of 2022 and argues that “the failure of centralized entities has emphasized more than ever the importance of self-custody in ensuring inalienable ownership rights.”. Ledger notes in a blog post that 2022 was “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Embedded Finance Platform Solaris Lines Up Future Management Board
Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris‘ new target operating model “following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession.”. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Singlife with Aviva Introduces Accelerator for Insurtech Startups
Financial services company Singlife with Aviva has announced “the launch of Singlife Connect, its accelerator program to support and spur the growth of promising insurtech startups.”. Singlife Connect will “focus on developing scalable market solutions to innovate and transform insurance distribution.” Singlife will “leverage its expertise to provide opportunities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director
Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital to Use Bear Market in 2023 to Establish Secure Digital Asset Ecosystem
2022 has been a year “like no other—marked by market volatility for both crypto and traditional markets,” according to an update from Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital claims that it was “built for exactly this moment.”. And within this volatility, they have “continued to grow and expand...
crowdfundinsider.com
Startups in Abu Dhabi to Receive Streamlined Banking Services with Assistance from Flat6Labs, Wio Bank
In a bid to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s seed-stage program and early-stage venture capital firm, and Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, have “signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”. Under the agreement, startups from Flat6Labs Ignite, a specialized seed...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Bondsmith Becomes Principal Member of Visa Network
Bondsmith, the UK’s provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a key player in digital payments, “to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services.”. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually “increasing...
UK to Modernize Its Real-Time Payment Architecture
The U.K. is upgrading its instant payment system to incorporate a modern ISO 20022-compliant architecture. Known as the New Payment Architecture (NPA), the initial plan is to upgrade the existing Faster Payments real-time rails, with an option to include the older Bacs system in the future. The upgrade is necessary...
crowdfundinsider.com
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Next Insurance Announces Employment Practices Liability Insurance Now Available in 28 States
The team at Next Insurance is pleased to announce Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) is now “available with general liability in 28 states plus Washington, DC.”. This expansion continues NEXT’s mission “to help entrepreneurs thrive by providing additional protection for business owners against lawsuits involving discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful...
crowdfundinsider.com
DealMaker Reports $492 Million in Funding in 2022 for 350 Securities Offerings
DealMaker, a tech platform and broker-dealer enabling online funding rounds, has distributed a report outlining 2022 performance. According to DealMaker, 2022 was a record year as it powered $492 million in funding, claiming to process 200% more than any other platform. Dealmaker share that it originated over 350 capital raises in North America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia.
Gizmodo
Crypto Lender Genesis Cuts 30% of Staff
Genesis Global Trading Inc. has been feeling the heat of the crypto crash that has been plaguing the industry over the past several months. The firm announced today that it was laying off 30% of its workforce, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. This round of layoffs is...
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform PeerBerry Reports that Investors Funded €537.5M of Loans Last Year
In 2022, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 537.5 million in loans.”. In total, during the entire period of PeerBerry’s activity (within 5 years of the platform’s operation), PeerBerry’s investors “funded EUR 1.5 billion in loans.”. According to the monthly volume of funded loans, PeerBerry claims it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pryor Cashman Partner Calls US Federal Regulators Statement on Crypto and Banking a Reversal of Administration’s Digital Asset Policy
This past week, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued a joint statement cautioning banks on their activities that involve digital assets (crypto). The joint statement cited the risk of fraud...
