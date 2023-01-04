ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

foxla.com

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
SAN JACINTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Accused in Armed Robbery Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges

(CNS) – An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies — two counts of possession of...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed

(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Funeral for Deputy Cordero Set for Friday

(CNS) – Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge denies defense motions in Palm Springs Quadruple homicide

A judge today denied two motions filed by the defense, one to acquit the defendant of four murder charges and one to reconsider excluding a statement in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs.   Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first-degree The post Judge denies defense motions in Palm Springs Quadruple homicide appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff

Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Accused of Triple Shooting Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following...
BANNING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino

Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

BANNING, CA

