Cincinnati, OH

CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
atozsports.com

Bengals owner releases statement regarding Damar Hamlin’s situation

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on social media on Tuesday morning regarding the situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Monday Night Football, Hamlin collapsed on the field moments after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine tackle in the first quarter. Medical staff from both teams tended to the Bills safety, even administering CPR before Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives update on Bills DB from hospital

Bills DB Damar Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field but his uncle gave a positive update on Tuesday. More than 24 hours after the harrowing scene in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had to be revived by CPR and receive oxygen, and then was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the NFL world remains hopeful and praying that there will be good news coming about the status of the 24-year-old.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Washington

Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Tri-City Herald

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Week 18 Midweek Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Josh McDaniels discussed the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."

