Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
Former Bills Player Made Incredible Gesture For Damar Hamlin's Family, Doctors
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, the outpouring of love and support for the Buffalo Bills safety has been incredible to witness. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is one of the latest people to chip in. Phillips played for the...
atozsports.com
Bengals owner releases statement regarding Damar Hamlin’s situation
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on social media on Tuesday morning regarding the situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Monday Night Football, Hamlin collapsed on the field moments after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine tackle in the first quarter. Medical staff from both teams tended to the Bills safety, even administering CPR before Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives update on Bills DB from hospital
Bills DB Damar Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field but his uncle gave a positive update on Tuesday. More than 24 hours after the harrowing scene in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had to be revived by CPR and receive oxygen, and then was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the NFL world remains hopeful and praying that there will be good news coming about the status of the 24-year-old.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Collins and his son are Bengals season ticket holders. They bring a sign and sharpie to every single game — and Collins said when Damar Hamlin got injured, he knew what he had to do to show support. “70,000 people were as quiet as a Christmas Eve night,” Collins […]
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Week 18 Midweek Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Josh McDaniels discussed the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch the...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Gave Positive Update on His Status
Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a positive update on his nephew's status outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin is currently hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed game against the Bengals.
SB Nation
Fans, teammates rally around Damar Hamlin at hospital following medical emergency
In the aftermath of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills being postponed due to a serious injury to Bills S Damar Hamlin, fans everywhere rallied around both Hamlin and the team. Donations began flooding into Hamlin’s foundation and his “Chasing M’s” toy drive. The...
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
