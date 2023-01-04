ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Coleman scores 26 as Ball State knocks off Toledo 90-83

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night.

Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals picked up their sixth straight win.

Rayj Dennis finished with 21 points, six assists and two steals for the Rockets (9-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Toledo. JT Shumate also recorded 15 points.

Ball State took the lead a little more than a minute-and-a-half in and never trailed again.

Both teams next play Friday. Ball State hosts Akron while Toledo hosts Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

