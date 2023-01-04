ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Corp. Partners with The Good Glamm Group to Launch AI-Powered Skin Analysis and AR Makeup Virtual Try-On Experiences for Beauty Lovers across India

 1 day ago
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, in partnership with The Good Glamm Group today announced the launch of new virtual try on and AI Skin Analysis experiences set to revolutionize the shopping journeys for its D2C brands customers across India. These highly popular, fast-growing, and innovative beauty and skincare brands are the latest to now offer personalized, interactive, and high-touch online shopping experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005874/en/

Perfect Corp. Partners with The Good Glamm Group (Graphic: Business Wire)

This partnership features:

Unique Virtual Makeup Shopping Experiences with AR Technology

MyGlamm customers in India are now able to enjoy a truly immersive and unique shopping journey with virtual makeovers, trying on beauty products in real time with true-to-life results. Sophisticated AI technology, paired with a state-of-the-art AR overlay creates a hyper-realistic product try-on for beauty lovers to experiment and play around with. The instantaneous, ultra-personalized experience is simple and easy to use, increasing customer satisfaction and confidence, and helping to create interactive and engaging shopping journeys without the need for physical product sampling.

Ultra-Precise Skin Analysis Measuring 7 Key Metrics with Product Recommendation

Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI Skin Analysis solution enables consumers of the Organic Harvest and St.Botanica brands in India to obtain a detailed skin analysis and a personalized skincare routine in seconds. The ultra-precise skin analysis experience integrates the latest advancements in deep learning to offer visitors a highly-precise assessment, giving users a unique skin score across a number of indicators including wrinkles, spots, moisture, dark circles, oiliness, and more. By analyzing the results of the skin scan with AI technology, the ultra-fast and reliable tool is able to recommend a personalized skincare routine to each Organic Harvest and St. Botanica shopper. The tailor-made skincare regimen composes products to target the unique issues identified, giving users a truly unique and personalized experience.

Meeting Consumer Demands by Creating Unique Shopping Journeys

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Good Glamm Group to offer our hyper-realistic virtual makeup try-on tool and dermatologist-verified skin analysis technology to all beauty lovers in India. We are excited to power a new range of holistic shopping journeys, complete with product try-ons and highly-personalized product recommendations,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are committed to reshaping India’s beauty and fashion consumer shopping journey through our cutting-edge AI & AR-powered tech solutions, helping brands to deliver the most realistic and high-tech digital experiences.”

Speaking on the partnership, Sukhleen Aneja - CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group expressed, “The beauty and cosmetics industry is expanding, and cutting-edge technological advancements have completely transformed the sector. We at The Good Glamm Group are extremely excited to partner with Perfect Corp. to introduce this new AI-Powered Skin Analysis and AR Makeup Virtual Try-On Experiences with our aim to constantly reinvent ourselves to provide our consumers with bespoke beauty services.”

To learn more about Perfect Corp’s AI Skin Analysis solution, please visit: https://www.makeupar.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

To learn more about Perfect Corp’s AR Makeup Virtual Try-on, please visit: https://www.makeupar.com/business/products/virtual-makeup

To experience MyGlamm’s new AR Makeup Try-On tool for yourself, please visit: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=myglamm&c=apps

To experience Organic Harvest’s new AI Skin Analysis tool for yourself, please visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.organicharvest

To experience St.Botanica’s new AI Skin Analysis tool for yourself, please visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stbotanica.ecommerce

About The Good Glamm Group:

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce conglomerate that comprises a portfolio of innovative and fast-growing DTC beauty and personal care brands, powered by its proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets.

The Good Glamm Group has three key divisions:

  • The Good Brands Co led by Sukhleen Aneja, is South Asia’s largest portfolio of DTC beauty and personal care brands: MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona and BabyChakra.
  • The Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill is one of the world’s largest digital media companies comprising POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, BabyChakra and Tweak India. It has a large digital audience comprising with 200 million MAUs and garners 4 billion monthly impressions.
  • The Good Creator Co led by Sachin Bhatia is one of the world’s largest influencer platforms tracking 1.5 million influencers. It also comprises celebrity influencer company MissMalini and Vidooly - one of the world’s leading content and influencer analytics platforms.

The Good Glamm Group International team led by Asad Raza Khan is headquartered in Dubai. It functions as the international distribution and sales platform for the beauty and personal care brands within the Group.

This impressive digital reach when combined with the Good Glamm Group’s 50,000 offline points of sale gives brands within the Good Glamm Group an unprecedented omnichannel scale, further amplified by the group’s unparalleled expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology & data science. The Good Glamm Group has also set up an international division with teams in Singapore and Dubai.

The ‘Good’ in The Good Glamm Group underscores its commitment to inclusive beauty and cruelty-free, vegan, environment-friendly, clean beauty products and focuses on creating engaging experiences for consumers, truly enhancing their lives through positive content and creator inspirations. The Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s first DTC beauty unicorn and is backed by marquee equity investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Ascent Capital, Alteria Capital, Tano Capital LLC and the Mankekar Family Office. https://goodglamm.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. To learn more, please visit https://www.makeupar.com/business

