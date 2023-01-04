BBD’s 3pt Shot: MSU v Nebraska Instant Analysis - Walker goes off for a half, scoring droughts and Kohler finally connects

Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
theonlycolors.com
MSU 74 - Nebraska 56 - Game Summary and Analysis
Happy New Year TOC Nation. Let’s get this new year started with some Big Ten basketball. MSU got off to a strong start. Tyson Walker hit a triple after another jump ball win by Mady Sissoko. And on Sparty’s first defensive effort, Mady got a block. I’m thinking it is going to be a blowout at this point, but on our second possession, Hauser committed a turnover, which easily could have been called a foul. From here it was pretty steady for a few minutes, and MSU lead 7-6 at the first TV timeout.
Michigan State basketball clicking on all cylinders in 74-56 win at home over Nebraska
EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball entered the New Year and returned to Big Ten play with perhaps its most complete performance of the season. Tyson Walker scored 21 points, and Joey Hauser had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and as the Spartans started and finished strong in...
Kearney Hub
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract
Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
wkar.org
Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
Rating the Husker ’23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
theonlycolors.com
Who is Michigan State’s 6th Man after Malik Hall is at full health?
Malik Hall is back from injury and starting to transition into the rotation for the Spartans. After two games, the hope is Hall will be fully integrated by mid-January. Hall’s expected return full action leaves MSU with a difficult question: how to establish the starting five and six man for the heart of Big Ten Play.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
KETV.com
Nebraska Legislature convenes 2023 session, elects new speaker of the unicameral
LINCOLN, Neb. — New leadership took hold in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday morning. Senators convened Wednesday in Lincoln for the 2023 session, as newly-elected senators were sworn in by Nebraska's chief justice, and then they went to work. Among the first items of business: the election of a...
rejournals.com
Hanley Investment Group brokers sale of 112,005-square-foot shopping center in Omaha
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher represented the seller, Woodsonia Real Estate, Inc. of...
iheart.com
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
