East Lansing, MI

BBD’s 3pt Shot: MSU v Nebraska Instant Analysis - Walker goes off for a half, scoring droughts and Kohler finally connects

By BrandonBD
theonlycolors.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
theonlycolors.com

MSU 74 - Nebraska 56 - Game Summary and Analysis

Happy New Year TOC Nation. Let’s get this new year started with some Big Ten basketball. MSU got off to a strong start. Tyson Walker hit a triple after another jump ball win by Mady Sissoko. And on Sparty’s first defensive effort, Mady got a block. I’m thinking it is going to be a blowout at this point, but on our second possession, Hauser committed a turnover, which easily could have been called a foul. From here it was pretty steady for a few minutes, and MSU lead 7-6 at the first TV timeout.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
wkar.org

Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Rating the Husker ’23 Class

As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
LINCOLN, NE
theonlycolors.com

Who is Michigan State’s 6th Man after Malik Hall is at full health?

Malik Hall is back from injury and starting to transition into the rotation for the Spartans. After two games, the hope is Hall will be fully integrated by mid-January. Hall’s expected return full action leaves MSU with a difficult question: how to establish the starting five and six man for the heart of Big Ten Play.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer

Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Hanley Investment Group brokers sale of 112,005-square-foot shopping center in Omaha

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher represented the seller, Woodsonia Real Estate, Inc. of...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
OMAHA, NE

