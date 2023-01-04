COVID-19 deaths climb in December

EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 deaths jumped statewide and across west-central Wisconsin in December, after seeing their lowest numbers of the pandemic in November.

Statewide, 145 people died from virus-related symptoms last month, according to the state’s Department of Health Services, up from 104 in November. That includes 11 deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, up from just four in November in those counties.

For all of 2022, the 12 counties reported 254 virus-related deaths: 58 in Chippewa County, 34 in St. Croix County, 33 in Eau Claire County, 31 in Barron County, 20 each in Clark and Rusk counties, 19 in Dunn County, 14 in Trempealeau County, 13 in Pierce County, and four each in Buffalo, Jackson and Pepin counties.

Chippewa County reported five new virus-related deaths in December; the county has the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in western Wisconsin at 199 deaths. Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties each reported one new virus-related death last month.

While the 11 new deaths is a climb from November’s total, it is still down from the 20 virus-related deaths reported in October. Across the 12 counties, 1,135 residents have now died from virus-related symptoms since the start of the pandemic.

There were eight virus-related deaths in September, nine in August and six in July. Virus-related fatalities are still down significantly from last winter, when there were 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. The 254 deaths in the region are also down from the prior two years. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, and 409 deaths in 2020. In December 2021, 115 area virus-related deaths were reported.

Statewide, while COVID-19 deaths were up from November, the 145 new virus-related deaths were still down from 163 in October and on par with the 141 in September. The state now reports 13,911 confirmed deaths from the virus.

However, new COVID-19 cases in the state are down. The state’s seven-day average declined in the past month, at 775 daily through Friday. That is down from the seven-day average of 860 on Dec. 1, and 858 daily average on Oct. 31, DHS reports.

The state’s Department of Health Services shows 61.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations, and that number is unchanged in the past month. However, 18%, or roughly 1,046,000 state reside3nts, have received updated boosters; that number is up from 15.4% a month ago. Eau Claire County (19.3%) is above the state average for residents having received boosters, while Chippewa County (16.1%) and Dunn County (15.5%) are below the state average.