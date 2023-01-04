ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
