Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County this morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Police departments step in to patrol Pa. town where chief was shot to death
Police officers from across western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief.
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
5 guns recovered after western Pa. police chief killed, 2 hurt: officials
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
wtae.com
Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
Man charged with stealing $150K from volunteer fire department in Pa.
A man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing $150,000 from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department in Butler County, Pa. over the course of seven years, according to reports. Authorities were notified about unauthorized ATM withdrawals and other transactions that showed up on the fire department’s bank statements....
wtae.com
Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
