Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency

SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
SWANSEA, MA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Gov. Healey Arrives With A String Of Policy Pledges

Maura Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, ascending to the state’s top job after two terms as attorney general and pledging to tackle challenges like housing, cost of living, transportation and climate change. “We have untold wealth in Massachusetts....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
capeandislands.org

COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts

Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

The post-holiday COVID surge is here

As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
BOSTON, MA

