SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO