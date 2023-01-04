Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break
Back to class means back to masks for some students and staff in Massachusetts. In an effort to keep flu and COVID cases down, some school districts have asked students to mask up after returning from holiday break. The move is temporary and is only a suggestion, not a requirement.
Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency
SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
whdh.com
Gov. Healey Arrives With A String Of Policy Pledges
Maura Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, ascending to the state’s top job after two terms as attorney general and pledging to tackle challenges like housing, cost of living, transportation and climate change. “We have untold wealth in Massachusetts....
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
capeandislands.org
COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts
Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Community Behavioral Health Centers open across Massachusetts
An expansion of access to behavioral health services in Massachusetts began with the opening of 25 Community Behavioral Health Centers across the state.
baystatebanner.com
A change of course for K-12 education?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
WCVB
More Massachusetts communities encourage students to mask upon return from winter break
NEWTON, Mass. — At least two more communities in Massachusetts are joining the city of Boston by asking their students, teachers and staff to wear masks during school after they return from winter break. Arlington Public Schools and Newton Public Schools, like Boston Public Schools, are not mandating that...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
wgbh.org
The post-holiday COVID surge is here
As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
whdh.com
Gov. Maura Healey sworn into office at historic inauguration ceremony
BOSTON (WHDH) - Maura Healey has been sworn in as the next governor of Massachusetts at a historic inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Healey became the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly gay female governor in the country.
Comments / 1