Pennsylvania State

Hamlin's hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
Pa. man charged in student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report

A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

