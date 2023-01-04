Read full article on original website
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pa. House less partisan?
HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
Imagine what this ‘independent’ House speaker could mean for Pennsylvania | John Baer
OK, now that our lawmakers’ me-first partisan hissy fit over state House control is settled, or at least on hold, imagine if they actually follow up on the “people-first” sentiments of newly-elected Speaker Mark Rozzi. Hard to envision, I know. But Rozzi’s rise is such a shock...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Al Schmidt, a former Republican Philadelphia commissioner and election board member and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, will be honored by President Joe Biden on Friday. Schmidt, 51, will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal along with police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...
Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
Pennsylvania ‘predator catcher’ video results in teacher placed on leave | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. man charged in student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Price increases driving you to drink? That’ll cost more in Pa., too
2023 is proving to be a year where it’s hard to get away from price increases here in Pennsylvania. Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going up. The gas tax went up. Higher prices for groceries certainly don’t help. It’s enough to drive you to drink – oh, and by the way, those prices are going up too.
What’s next in Idaho killing case? Pa. man’s hearing, release of details
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s return to...
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
What’s new at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show food court? Burger, shake, apple pizza and more
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the place to pig out. This year, several new foods await in the food court, which is one of the most popular attractions during the eight-day event held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Vendors, including PA Dairymen’s Association, PA...
‘Going to get some Thai food’: Indiana police pulled over Idaho homicide suspect on his way to Pa. home
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, whom police have arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, was stopped twice by Indiana law enforcement while he and his father made a cross-country drive from Pullman, Washington, to Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body-cam and dash-cam footage released...
2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture revealed: Take a look here
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture has been revealed. Russell Redding, the state’s Secretary of Agriculture, was joined by the sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, dairy farmers and other guests for the reveal of this year’s sculpture. This year’s theme for the Farm Show is “Rooted...
Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report
A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Pa. man’s DNA found at crime scene where 4 Idaho students were killed: police
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday. The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
Girl Scout cookie sales launch in central Pa.: What’s new and where to buy them
Girl Scout cookie season has officially started. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are partnering this year with a new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, and offering several new cookies for sale. Among the selection are refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Scouts are also selling...
Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
