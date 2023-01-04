ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

phillyvoice.com

Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves

Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority

A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says

An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company

B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report

A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash

A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
