NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $11.6 Million Sale of Three Medical Office Buildings Totaling 57,760 SF in Broomall, PA
CBRE announced today the sale of Marple Commons, a three-building medical office park totaling 57,760 sq. ft. at 2000, 2002 and 2004 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA. Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments acquired the buildings for $11.6 million. The CBRE Capital Markets Team of Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman, along with...
phillyvoice.com
Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority
A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for owner of truck after hit-and-run incident at church parking lot in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for the owner of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run at a church parking lot. It happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
morethanthecurve.com
PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall
PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report
A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash
A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
