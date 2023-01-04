ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
