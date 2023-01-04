Read full article on original website
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Mic
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy
As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules
Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
The FDA Just Changed Its Rules on the Abortion Pill. What Does That Actually Mean?
Pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to patients with a prescription, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. It’s a move that will further expand access to abortion for some—but not for those living in states with near-total abortion bans. “There are...
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
Idaho murder suspect’s former student says behavior changed after slayings: ‘He seemed preoccupied'
Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice program, was arrested for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seen for the first time in Pennsylvania since his arrest Friday for the grisly deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
Texas to resume border wall construction after reaching deals with private property owners, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state government will proceed with the construction of a border wall after reaching an agreement with private land owners.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says
Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.
