Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
notebookcheck.net
4 entertaining open-world games for less than US$15 thanks to Steam's Winter Sale
The Steam Winter Sale is in full swing, discounting some of the best games to much more reasonable prices. Let's take a look at some excellent open-world games that have had their prices slashed to below US$15 thanks to Steam's biggest annual event. 1. Subnautica - 66% off. If you've...
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Starfield’ release window has been confirmed while ‘Invincible’ is headed to ‘Fall Guys’
We have a busy day of gaming news in our return to gaming news roundups and our first in 2023. Microsoft has reiterated that Bethesda’s Starfield is set to release in the first half of the year, Invincible outfits are coming to Fall Guys, a couple of Hitman games are being delisted ahead of a bundled release and we might be getting a Persona 3 remake.
PlayStation drops a bunch of new freebies, no PS Plus required
It’s always a jolly occasion when PlayStation drops a freebie - especially when that freebie doesn’t involve PlayStation Plus. That being said, if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can now get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition - which really feels like five games seeing as Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the entirety of the mainline trilogy.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'
We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
Cyberpunk 2077 wins 'Labor Of Love' at Steam Awards
It’s undeniable that Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the most controversial launches in video game history. Back in 2020, amongst other very serious worldly happenings, gamers everywhere were anxiously anticipating the release of CD Projekt Red’s next big RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 was set to be revolutionary - perhaps even change gaming how we knew it. And yes, it definitely made an impact, but not in the way we were expecting.
ComicBook
Steam Awards Winners Filled with PlayStation Games This Year
The Steam Awards have been revealed by Valve, showcasing all of the winners voted on by the Steam community. Interestingly enough, the awards this year were filled with games closely associated with the PlayStation platform! Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales took home the award for Outstanding Visual Style, while God of War got the win for Outstanding Story-Rich Game. In addition to these Sony published games, two games that were previously PlayStation exclusive also received big awards; Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade received Best Soundtrack, while Death Stranding Director's Cut received Best Game on the Go. The latter award was basically a Steam Deck category, centered on games that were most enjoyable to play portably.
Top Earning Steam Games of 2022
Steam released the Top Games for 2022, according to Gross Revenue. Free titles made it to the list, such as CS:GO and Dota 2, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. “Land on strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies, and survive to become the last team standing across various, diverse Battlegrounds.
Polygon
BattleTech is officially one of the biggest names in tabletop gaming now
We don’t often get definitive sales numbers in the world of tabletop gaming, but when we do, it’s because a publisher has something to crow about. Catalyst Game Labs’ BattleTech line had one hell of a 2022… and also a pretty good 2021 and 2019. 2018 wasn’t too shabby either, it turns out. In fact, at the current rate of sales, by mid-summer 2023, the publisher will have sold some 9 million little plastic mech miniatures since conceiving its all-new line of sculpts in 2015. BattleTech is back, and the next expansion kicks off crowdfunding soon.
Digital Trends
The Hitman trilogy is turning into one $70 collection this month
Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The shift likely won’t come as too much of a...
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0