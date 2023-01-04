ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

NebraskaTV

New data shows 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office says new data shows 10% of drivers in Nebraska are distracted. Officials said they used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. Results showed one in 10 drivers you meet on the...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US

MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
MISSOURI STATE
NebraskaTV

Woman arrested for church vandalism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska prepares for next governor

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is preparing for the inauguration of our next governor on Thursday. Jim Pillen won a hotly contested GOP primary before beating out Democratic challenger Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman in the midterms. A hog farmer and former husker football player, Pillen served on the...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: January 5, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Two Nebraska students named National FFA SAE grant recipients. - Nebraska Rural Radio Association seeks applicants for farm broadcasting internship. - Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Rebel Sjeklocha gears up for coronation celebration and fundraiser.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Home & Builders Show - Improve your home inside and out!

The Kearney Home and Builders Show has been a tradition for 40 Years!. Join us January 13-15, 2023, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building located at 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE. Talk to builders, remodelers and landscapers about your ideas. See the latest products to improve your home–inside and...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Held is here, ready to coach at UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. — Ryan Held becomes the 19th head coach of football for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He comes to the Lopers with a lengthy coaching resume, including several stops in the Midwest. He has not been directly involved with a lot of Division II football programs, nor the M-I-A-A conference, with much of his time spent either in Division I or as a head coach of the lower levels.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Keeping your New Year's Resolutions

KEARNEY, Neb. — Only 8 to 12 percent of people in the U.S. successfully complete their New Year’s resolutions. Here to help us avoid becoming a statistic is Jeremy Eschliman from Two River’s Public Health Department. You do it by being intentional with your resolutions and changing...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Lopers promote Hammond to top assistant role

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.
KEARNEY, NE

