NebraskaTV
New data shows 10% of Nebraska drivers are distracted
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office says new data shows 10% of drivers in Nebraska are distracted. Officials said they used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in the state. Results showed one in 10 drivers you meet on the...
NebraskaTV
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
NebraskaTV
Woman arrested for church vandalism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska prepares for next governor
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is preparing for the inauguration of our next governor on Thursday. Jim Pillen won a hotly contested GOP primary before beating out Democratic challenger Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman in the midterms. A hog farmer and former husker football player, Pillen served on the...
NebraskaTV
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 5, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Two Nebraska students named National FFA SAE grant recipients. - Nebraska Rural Radio Association seeks applicants for farm broadcasting internship. - Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Rebel Sjeklocha gears up for coronation celebration and fundraiser.
NebraskaTV
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
NebraskaTV
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
NebraskaTV
Travel not advised as crews respond to overnight crash in Howard County
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul responded to an overnight rollover crash. The Volunteer Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing near Bunker Hill. Officials said the road conditions are slick and are advising people not to...
NebraskaTV
NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
NebraskaTV
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
NebraskaTV
Transparency or toxic partisanship? Nebraska Legislature weighs secret ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — As lawmakers gear up for their first day it could bring a showdown over how they elect their leaders. Depending on your view it's a move for greater transparency or a threat to the foundation of the unicameral. The issue is driven by a new political...
NebraskaTV
After voters approve it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The arrival of the new year means parts of the new law are in effect. Delegate David Moon, who sponsored the legislation, says that’s good news for those who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Home & Builders Show - Improve your home inside and out!
The Kearney Home and Builders Show has been a tradition for 40 Years!. Join us January 13-15, 2023, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building located at 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE. Talk to builders, remodelers and landscapers about your ideas. See the latest products to improve your home–inside and...
NebraskaTV
Held is here, ready to coach at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. — Ryan Held becomes the 19th head coach of football for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He comes to the Lopers with a lengthy coaching resume, including several stops in the Midwest. He has not been directly involved with a lot of Division II football programs, nor the M-I-A-A conference, with much of his time spent either in Division I or as a head coach of the lower levels.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Keeping your New Year's Resolutions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Only 8 to 12 percent of people in the U.S. successfully complete their New Year’s resolutions. Here to help us avoid becoming a statistic is Jeremy Eschliman from Two River’s Public Health Department. You do it by being intentional with your resolutions and changing...
NebraskaTV
Lopers promote Hammond to top assistant role
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.
