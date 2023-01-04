ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WWMT

Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Phelia, Brown lead Wolverines past Nittany Lions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to pull away in an 82-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3) at Crisler Center. U-M outscored the Lady Lions 25-15 over the final 10 minutes to record the win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide

MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
FENTON, MI
WWMT

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
WWMT

Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

A sad reality in some animal shelters as more and more pets are surrendered

MIDLAND, Mich. - A sad reality right now is more and more pets are being surrendered that's according to the Humane Society in Midland County. It's something the executive director of the Humane Society says she has not seen in her 25 years. “This last year has marked a major...

