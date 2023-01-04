Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Related
WWMT
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
WWMT
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays...
WWMT
Phelia, Brown lead Wolverines past Nittany Lions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to pull away in an 82-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3) at Crisler Center. U-M outscored the Lady Lions 25-15 over the final 10 minutes to record the win.
WWMT
Herbruck's donates more than 2.2 million eggs in 2022, splattering previous years
SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch donated 2.2 million eggs in 2022, surpassing the number of eggs the business has donated in any previous year, according to a Herbruck’s spokesperson. “We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be...
WWMT
All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide
MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
WWMT
Bronson BirthPlace of Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome first babies of 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The first baby born in 2023 at Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo was Sonny Seedorff, according to health officials. Sonny was born at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce. Sonny was born to parents Alyssa and Luke Seedorff. Sonny has a four-year-old brother...
WWMT
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
WWMT
Jackson man charged with assault, home invasion after attack on two men
JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man who was arrested in a stabbing of two men was charged with assault and home invasion, according to Branch County Undersheriff Keith Eichler Wednesday. Curtis White, 33 of Coldwater, and Edward Guilford, 33 of Union City, were attacked, one with a hammer, on...
WWMT
Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
WWMT
Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter who pleaded guilty postponed
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The teenager who pled guilty to the shooting at Oxford High School will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The court continues to hold monthly court hearings by zoom to see if the Oakland County Jail is the right place for Ethan Crumbley to be held.
WWMT
A sad reality in some animal shelters as more and more pets are surrendered
MIDLAND, Mich. - A sad reality right now is more and more pets are being surrendered that's according to the Humane Society in Midland County. It's something the executive director of the Humane Society says she has not seen in her 25 years. “This last year has marked a major...
Comments / 0