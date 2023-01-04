ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

UMaine at Presque Isle named to a US News 'Best Colleges' list

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has received a fifth top ranking this year on the Best Colleges lists released annually by U.S. News and World Report. UMPI placed No. 15 on the list of colleges with the lowest cost for international students. The ranking features U.S. institutions that charge the least for international students in 2022-23. The schools that made the list are below $24,600 a year. At UMPI, the annual cost for international students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, and transportation is estimated at $24,590.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown

The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
LIMESTONE, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

