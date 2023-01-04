The University of Maine at Presque Isle has received a fifth top ranking this year on the Best Colleges lists released annually by U.S. News and World Report. UMPI placed No. 15 on the list of colleges with the lowest cost for international students. The ranking features U.S. institutions that charge the least for international students in 2022-23. The schools that made the list are below $24,600 a year. At UMPI, the annual cost for international students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, and transportation is estimated at $24,590.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO