SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
Iowa Teen Hurt in Crash on Snowy, Icy SE Minnesota Highway
Mabel, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager from Iowa was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on a snow-and-ice covered highway in Fillmore County Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report says the 16-year-old boy from Decorah was traveling west on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the road west of Mabel shortly before 6 p.m. Troopers say the Ayden Underbakke’s vehicle then struck a mailbox before coming to rest in the north ditch.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester
List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
Four New Members Join Olmsted County Board to Start New Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year this morning and welcomed four new members. The meeting began with a swearing-in ceremony for Commissioners Brian Mueller, Laurel Podulke-Smith, Michelle Rossman, and former State Senator David Senjem. All four were elected in November to succeed long-time commissioners who began their retirements at the start of the end of last year.
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)
Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
fox9.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
KIMT
Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman dead, suspect in custody after hit-and-run accident in southeast Austin late Friday evening
An Austin woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident in southeast Austin late Friday evening. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday evening to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Place SE near Oakland Avenue SE. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that officers arrived on the scene and rendered CPR to 41-year old Melissa Rack of Austin, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Chief McKichan stated that debris and other evidence indicated that a vehicle had struck Rack. Mayo Ambulance took over life-saving efforts, but Rack was later declared deceased.
kfgo.com
Grant to help Minnesota federal prison inmates transition to workforce
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is using a $10 million grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter said the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth,...
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
KIMT
Man accused of killing, dumping woman's body in Olmsted Co. ditch held on $3M bond
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman and dumping her body in a ditch is being held on $3M bond. Mustafa Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of murdering Kimberly Robinson, 41, of Eyota, in late December. Robinson’s body was found in the area of River...
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
