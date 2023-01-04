Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Bryan Reynolds trade talk heating up; could Yankees get it done?
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach regarding the left field position, waiting patiently to strike if a great opportunity arises. The free-agent market is incredibly thin, with Jurickson Profar likely the top available target, but the trade market offers far more promise. The Yankees...
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Why Yankees’ new, expensive weapon is ‘special’
Ex-Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin faced Carlos Rodon in the majors and has watched from afar as a YES Network analyst. “I think this guy Carlos is special,” Maybin said on the “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Want to...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Yankees name Omar Minaya as senior adviser to baseball operations
Omar Minaya, former GM for the New York Mets, is joining the Yankees as a senior adviser in their baseball operations department, the team announced Thursday.
Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success
You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV
U30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3082u884cu304du305fu3044u3063u3059. u30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3063u3066u897fu5074u3058u3083u306au3044u3093u3059u304buff1f. 2u4ebau306eu304bu3051u5408u3044u9762u767du3059u304eu308bud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/aMFasewksL. — ud835udc24ud835udc1aud83dudc27u26f1u6d66u6dfbu30adu30e3u30f3u30d7u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 (@runrun22abc) January 2, 2023. In the interest of full transparency, I must concede I do not speak Japanese. Just wanted to get that out there. However, I can confirm the guy on the far right is two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami,...
New York Yankees make significant addition to front office
The New York Yankees have already had a strong offseason in free agency. That strong showing has gotten even better. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that they have brought Brian Sabean back into the fold. He will be serving as the executive advisor to Brian Cashman. Brian Sabean comes full...
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Projection System Is High On Yankees Infielder Gleyber Torres
As the New York Yankees try to re-shape their offense and lineup, Gleyber Torres‘ name has surfaced in trade rumors. In fact, the infielder was reportedly the centerpiece of a deadline deal with the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Pablo Lopez, but in the end, the trade did not happen.
Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hired a former Boston Red Sox employee who was suspended for his involvement in a video sign-stealing scandal in 2020, per Red Sox beat writer Sean McAdam. The employee, J.T. Watkins, is expected to help the Dodgers with their hitting gameplan. McAdam also reports that Mookie Betts and JD Martinez […] The post Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
Yankees Fans Remember A Historic Anniversary
50 years ago, the New York Yankees‘ history changed forever. It was the first time that George Steinbrenner had some sort of decision-making power in the Yankees’ future: he was a part of a group of investors acquiring the successful MLB franchise. “50 Years Ago Today: George Steinbrenner...
Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves
Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
