New York State

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds trade talk heating up; could Yankees get it done?

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach regarding the left field position, waiting patiently to strike if a great opportunity arises. The free-agent market is incredibly thin, with Jurickson Profar likely the top available target, but the trade market offers far more promise. The Yankees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
Beach Beacon

Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success

You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV

U30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3082u884cu304du305fu3044u3063u3059. u30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3063u3066u897fu5074u3058u3083u306au3044u3093u3059u304buff1f. 2u4ebau306eu304bu3051u5408u3044u9762u767du3059u304eu308bud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23u2764ufe0f‍ud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/aMFasewksL. — ud835udc24ud835udc1aud83dudc27u26f1u6d66u6dfbu30adu30e3u30f3u30d7u2764ufe0f‍ud83dudd25 (@runrun22abc) January 2, 2023. In the interest of full transparency, I must concede I do not speak Japanese. Just wanted to get that out there. However, I can confirm the guy on the far right is two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami,...
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Projection System Is High On Yankees Infielder Gleyber Torres

As the New York Yankees try to re-shape their offense and lineup, Gleyber Torres‘ name has surfaced in trade rumors. In fact, the infielder was reportedly the centerpiece of a deadline deal with the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Pablo Lopez, but in the end, the trade did not happen.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hired a former Boston Red Sox employee who was suspended for his involvement in a video sign-stealing scandal in 2020, per Red Sox beat writer Sean McAdam. The employee, J.T. Watkins, is expected to help the Dodgers with their hitting gameplan. McAdam also reports that Mookie Betts and JD Martinez […] The post Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Fans Remember A Historic Anniversary

50 years ago, the New York Yankees‘ history changed forever. It was the first time that George Steinbrenner had some sort of decision-making power in the Yankees’ future: he was a part of a group of investors acquiring the successful MLB franchise. “50 Years Ago Today: George Steinbrenner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves

Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
BRONX, NY
