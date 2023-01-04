Mike Perry shares photo of a signed contract to box Jake Paul, claims ‘The Problem Child’ “changed his mind”

Former UFC star Mike Perry has shared an alleged bout agreement for a fight with Jake Paul, while accusing the YouTuber-turned-boxer of ‘changing his mind’ about a contest between the pair.Perry fought in the UFC from 2016 until 2021, and he has since competed twice in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul embarked on a boxing venture in 2018 and has since fought six times professionally, beating three ex-UFC fighters while going unbeaten.Paul, 25, last fought in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian, and the American is seemingly without an opponent for...

1 DAY AGO