Mike Perry shares photo of a signed contract to box Jake Paul, claims ‘The Problem Child’ “changed his mind”

Dana White’s mother described her son as a “vindictive tyrant” in 2011 biography: “As the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed”
In comments that have once again gone viral, Dana White’s mother previously described her son as a tyrant. It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White isn’t everyone’s favourite person. While he’s been able to help build an incredibly successful promotion, it’s come at a cost.
Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”
Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
WATCH | Body cam footage of police talking to Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault released
Body cam footage of the police talking to Colby Covington after the alleged Jorge Masvidal altercation has been released. In March of 2022 – after Covington beat Masvidal at UFC 272 – Masvidal allegedly jumped and assaulted Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse. The punch allegedly broke Covington’s tooth among other minor injuries.
Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE
Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve. To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement. Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which...
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 wouldn’t be that big of an upset: “How would that be shocking news?”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why Alex Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev shouldn’t be seen as a big upset. At UFC 284, Alex Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title. If he manages to pull off the win, he’ll become a two-weight UFC champion after already capturing the featherweight crown.
Aljamain Sterling admittedly intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new “bodybuilder” physique: “I’d like to know what he’s on”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he’s intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new physique. While we’d all rather be discussing what Conor McGregor does inside the Octagon, that’s been pretty hard to do recently. The Irishman hasn’t been seen since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021.
Ex-UFC star Mike Perry shares alleged contract to box Jake Paul
Former UFC star Mike Perry has shared an alleged bout agreement for a fight with Jake Paul, while accusing the YouTuber-turned-boxer of ‘changing his mind’ about a contest between the pair.Perry fought in the UFC from 2016 until 2021, and he has since competed twice in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul embarked on a boxing venture in 2018 and has since fought six times professionally, beating three ex-UFC fighters while going unbeaten.Paul, 25, last fought in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian, and the American is seemingly without an opponent for...
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Chael Sonnen believes Leon Edwards should make the UFC find him “the easiest opponent” to fight if Kamaru Usman is out
Chael Sonnen thinks Leon Edwards should try and get an easier matchup if Kamaru Usman is out. Edwards was expected to headline UFC 286 in March against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Yet, rumors have come out that Usman is dealing with a hand injury and was recently seen with a cast on it.
Mike Perry calls for BKFC bout with Donald Cerrone following steroid use confession
Mike Perry wants to run it back with his former foe Donald Cerrone, but this time between the ropes of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The call out from Perry follows the steroid use confession from Cerrone, who retired from mixed martial arts competition on July. 2. It’s been no secret...
Jake Paul signs multi-fight contract with MMA league PFL
“I already disrupted boxing; now it is time to disrupt MMA,” Jake Paul said in a shocking announcement on Thursday. Paul, the “Problem Child” former YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, signed a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League, in which he will make his MMA debut in 2023. The fights will take place in PFL’s all-new Super Fight division, exclusively on PPV. There was no opponent named for his MMA debut in the announcement. However, Paul did mention that he offered a two-fight contract with former UFC star Nate Diaz. “I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight...
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March. Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury. The welterweight bout...
Major UFC betting line shift has eyeballs on upcoming Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick fight
Another UFC betting scandal could be upon us after some major betting movement in the upcoming Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick fight. Over the course of the last few months, the UFC has had to deal with some pretty notable betting problems. In addition to Dana White clamping down on betting within the promotion, there was recently an investigation launched into Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke due to suspicious betting lines prior to the bout.
Comments / 0