California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
3 sharpshooters the Lakers can sign to a 10-day contract to provide a jolt
The Los Angeles Lakers need help if they are going to make any sort of run at the playoffs this season. The options for Los Angeles are limited, with Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn being the team’s only two trade assets. That being said, the buyout market is around...
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Home Sells for $14 Million
Learn about the broadcaster’s estate as it was recently sold to new owners.
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Rafael Devers agrees to deal with Red Sox, but there’s a catch
The Boston Red Sox and 3B Rafael Devers have reportedly agreed to terms on a 1-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, per Jeff Passan. Red Sox fans may be disappointed to learn this wasn’t news of a long-term extension for Devers. However, Passan provided an encouraging update on potential Red Sox-Rafael Devers extension talks. […] The post Rafael Devers agrees to deal with Red Sox, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hired a former Boston Red Sox employee who was suspended for his involvement in a video sign-stealing scandal in 2020, per Red Sox beat writer Sean McAdam. The employee, J.T. Watkins, is expected to help the Dodgers with their hitting gameplan. McAdam also reports that Mookie Betts and JD Martinez […] The post Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency
The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves. The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for […] The post RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: New LA Face Sporting a New Number in 2023
Jason Heyward can't wear his usual number 22 with the Dodgers, but we see in his recent Instagram post that he'll be wearing 23 for Los Angeles in 2023.
