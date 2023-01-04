ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers agrees to deal with Red Sox, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox and 3B Rafael Devers have reportedly agreed to terms on a 1-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, per Jeff Passan. Red Sox fans may be disappointed to learn this wasn’t news of a long-term extension for Devers. However, Passan provided an encouraging update on potential Red Sox-Rafael Devers extension talks. […] The post Rafael Devers agrees to deal with Red Sox, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hired a former Boston Red Sox employee who was suspended for his involvement in a video sign-stealing scandal in 2020, per Red Sox beat writer Sean McAdam. The employee, J.T. Watkins, is expected to help the Dodgers with their hitting gameplan. McAdam also reports that Mookie Betts and JD Martinez […] The post Mookie Betts, JD Martinez lure ex-Red Sox sign-stealer to Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency

The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves. The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for […] The post RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

