East Lansing, MI

Report: Michigan expecting NCAA allegations

Michigan is anticipating a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over a pair of minor violations, The Athletic reported Thursday. The violations include an analyst coaching players on the field and text messages that violated NCAA rules, per the report. Michigan self-reported the violation regarding the analyst, per The Athletic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be back at Michigan next season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan’s football team next season. He has posted a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. A person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity has said Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position. Harbaugh also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis. Michigan is also awaiting word from the NCAA on an investigation into the football program regarding impermissible texts and calls to high school prospects during part of a COVID-19 dead period, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Veterans issues, GRC campus closing key issues in Ernst Glenwood Town Hall

(Glenwood) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fielded several questions Thursday on the possibility of repurposing the closing Glenwood Resource Center into a care facility for aging veterans. Ernst appeared at a town hall at the Glenwood American Legion as she kicked off her 99-county tour for 2023. Dennis Kelly...
GLENWOOD, IA

