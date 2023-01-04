There is a real and present danger that is killing your children and your family. Medications, both prescribed and illegally obtained. As a healthcare practitioner, one of the questions that spark danger signals in our mind is the admission of using medications that were not specifically prescribed for ‘you’ the patient. It is a statement that gives me the chills. During the triage process, patients will say, “I was in pain and so and so gave me a pain pill”. My next question is, do you know the name of the medication? “No, I do not know what the name is, but it’s a blue pill!”

18 DAYS AGO