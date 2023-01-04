Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
WebMD
FDA Considers Regulating CBD Products
Jan. 3, 2023 – FDA officials are concerned about the safety of legal cannabis-infused foods and supplements and may recommend regulating the products later this year, according to a new report. The products can have drug-like effects on the body and contain CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Both CBD...
Abortion pills should be easier to get. That doesn't mean that they will be
Changes by the FDA mean patients won't have to schedule in-person exams to get a prescription. That opens the door for more pharmacies to provide the medication. But not everyone will have access.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)
This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
L.A. Weekly
Can CBD Influence And Regulate Thyroid Function?
View the original article about CBD For Thyroid Function at CBD Rubs. The thyroid is an endocrine gland situated at the base of our neck. The thyroid gland is positioned in such a way that it is wrapped around the front of the trachea. The thyroid is responsible for producing certain hormones for regulating bodily functions such as bone density, muscle strength, heart health and metabolic rate. The processes such as body temperature, metabolism, heart rate, mood and emotional control are also regulated by this important endocrine gland. Imbalance in the above-mentioned systems is indicative of thyroid dysfunction and is characterized by specific symptoms.
Do Not Take Pills You Were Not Prescribed. It May Kill You (Opinion)
There is a real and present danger that is killing your children and your family. Medications, both prescribed and illegally obtained. As a healthcare practitioner, one of the questions that spark danger signals in our mind is the admission of using medications that were not specifically prescribed for ‘you’ the patient. It is a statement that gives me the chills. During the triage process, patients will say, “I was in pain and so and so gave me a pain pill”. My next question is, do you know the name of the medication? “No, I do not know what the name is, but it’s a blue pill!”
MedicalXpress
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
Prevention
New Weight-Loss Drug Tirzepatid Is Effective but Unaffordable for Most
The FDA is expected to approve tirzepatide for weight loss this year. Clinical trials found patients lost an average of 22.5% of their body weight on the drug. The drug is not expected to be affordable for most. A drug currently approved to improve blood sugar regulation in adults with...
Comments / 0