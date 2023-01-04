ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Scary Mommy

WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?

Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
Healthline

The Connection Between Kidney Stones and Gastrointestinal Problems

Kidney stones can cause several gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as GI complications that warrant a trip to a doctor’s office. Kidney stones are hard, crystallized masses that can form in your kidneys. They’re common, affecting about. every year. While anyone can have kidney stones, different types of stones...
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Strict dieting not necessary when dealing with osteoporosis

Dear Dr. Roach: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip. During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis. My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I’m assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.
labroots.com

Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
Healthline

What to Know Before Trying CBD Oil for Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea causes you to wake up frequently throughout the night, which can get in the way of restful, restorative sleep. Could CBD help improve your rest?. If you have sleep apnea, you’ll briefly stop breathing in your sleep, multiple times throughout the night. This can happen anywhere from.
HealthDay

Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol

Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
earth.com

Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life

People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
psychologytoday.com

Keeping Our Brains Sharp

A randomized clinical trial did not show an effect of mindfulness or exercise on cognitive or executive function at 18 months in older adults. A large, well-controlled observational study found that limiting ultra-processed food consumption slows cognitive decline over 8 years. Our brains would love us to eat real food...
Glamour

What Does Ovarian Cyst Pain Feel Like?

Fact: People with uteruses don’t get enough credit. Not only are many of us subjected to unfathomable period cramps on a monthly basis, the trials and tribulations of postpartum life, and the never-ending (and exhausting) fight for bodily autonomy, but we also have to wonder things like, “What does ovarian cyst pain feel like?”
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy