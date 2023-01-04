The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.

