CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
CBS News

Why some employers are offering their largest raises in decades

Employers are, on average, offering their highest raises in decades as they look to hold on to employees who might otherwise switch companies or jobs for a salary boost. Wall Street Journal reporter Gabriel Rubin joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down how salaries compare for workers who are staying put versus those who are jumping ship.
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
GOBankingRates

Top 10 Recession-Proof Jobs

With an uncertain economic landscape, inflation that is still running hot and fear of a recession, it's no surprise that 31% of American workers express concern about their employers potentially...
Sharee B.

Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day

The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.
WANE 15

Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the […]
The Center Square

Private-sector employers add 235,000 jobs in December, payroll company reports

(The Center Square) – Private-sector employers added 235,000 new hires across the United States in December, according to the December ADP National Employment Report produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital. Medium and small firms had robust hiring as big companies experienced declining job creation. “The labor market is strong but fragmented,” said Chief Economist Nela Richardson in a statement, “with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size. Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have...

