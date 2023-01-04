Read full article on original website
7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year
A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
What happens to your body when you do dry January
As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
Dry January: Why some people are staying sober — and seeing benefits
Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said.She decided to try "Dry January" — a monthlong sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach.""Dry January actually has a ton of benefits — aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said.According to consumer insight group Veylinx, 54% of Americans say...
Benefits of staying dry in January
Dry January is a growing trend that has more people abstaining from booze, or greatly reducing their drinking for 31 days. Does it really make a difference? There are reports that say long-term, maybe not so much, but short-term, yes. The American Heart Association reported that a 2022 national survey found that up to 35% of U.S. drinking-age adults quit drinking last January. Reported short-term benefits included weight loss, better sleep, healthier skin and for some, lower blood pressure.Behavioral experts say other benefits of taking on the Dry January challenge is to detect potential addiction problems, or at least create...
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
Observing ‘Dry January’ can bring lasting benefits, studies show
People who observe “Dry January,” abstaining from alcohol during the month, often drink less the rest of the year and show “striking improvements in their health,” Anahad O’Connor of The Washington Post reports. The observance “is widely viewed as a temporary test of willpower —...
I’m an obesity doctor and there are two myths when it comes to losing belly fat – there’s only one thing to know
AN obesity doctor has lifted the lid on losing stubborn belly fat – and debunked two weight loss myths along the way. Sasha, who is an obesity physician and coach, shared a video on her TikTok account where she gave her expert opinion on targeting body fat. The weight...
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
MedicalXpress
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
People are only just realising how to make dry felt tips work again & they’re kicking themselves now they know
THEY were a staple in the art sets that many a child received as a present in the 1990s. And anyone who owned one of those sets knows the frustration of trying to use the felt tip pens they came with - and how dry and scratchy they used to be.
The One Detox Cleanse Nutritionists Swear By To Melt Holiday Weight
It’s January, the holiday season is over, and it’s time to get back in shape! With the new year, many people’s resolutions are to eat healthier, work out more, and lose weight. We agree: the best way to start the year is to stay fit and healthy! Unfortunately, it can be challenging for those who went overboard with eating during the holidays to get back on track with weight loss goals–even if you tried to prepare a weight-loss-friendly holiday meal, weight gain always slips through the cracks. One tried-and-true method for losing the holiday bloat is detoxing.
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
What Is No Joe January? Why You Should Consider Giving Up Coffee in January
You may have heard of Dry January, the annual tradition of forgoing alcoholic drinks and going sober for the first month of the year. You also may know about Whole30, the elimination diet where you give avoid grains, legumes, dairy, alcohol, added and artificial sugar and foods with common additives that many also try each year during January. But this year, a growing number of people are starting to give up coffee for 30 days, in a trend becoming known as No Joe January.
Gear Patrol
Why You Should Get a Running Hydration Vest
Water is the key to sustaining life, more so than food or shelter. Without water, we perish; staying hydrated fuels our cells and maintains optimum functioning as we navigate our way from task to task. If you’re an avid long distance trail runner and log more than two hours a...
