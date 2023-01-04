ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Makiivka strike: what we know about the deadliest attack on Russian troops since Ukraine war began

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSfzE_0k2cLLrU00
The aftermath of shelling in Makiivka shows completely decimated buildings

Russia has acknowledged its worst military losses since the war in Ukraine began, in an attack on New Year’s Eve. Officials say 89 servicemen were killed in Makiivka in eastern Ukraine. Here is what we know.

What happened in Makiivka?

On Monday Russia’s defence ministry made an extremely rare announcement, acknowledging that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a strike in Makiivka, a small city in the Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russian and Ukrainian sources began reporting on the strike on Sunday, saying that Russian mobilised personnel – not professional soldiers – had been killed.

A senior Russian military official, Lt Gen Sergei Sevryukov, said Ukraine had hit a temporary base in Makiivka at 12:01 am local time on 1 January, using a US-supplied Himars rocket system.

On Wednesday, the ministry said the toll had risen to 89 after more bodies were discovered.

Satellite images taken by US-based company Planet Labs dated 20 December and 2 January show the aftermath of Ukraine’s strike on the Russian-held city of Makiivka. The vocational school reportedly housed recently mobilised troops sent by Moscow when it was hit on 1 January.

It is the biggest loss of life from a single attack that Moscow has acknowledged since it began its invasion in February.

The incident was also the first communication about any military deaths since September, when the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, gave a toll of Russian 5,937 soldiers killed to that point.

What do the Ukrainians say?

The Ukrainian army’s strategic communications department said that nearly 400 soldiers were killed and 300 injured in the strike in Makiivka, but this figure has not been independently verified.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces later said it did not have a final toll and announced that “up to 10 units of enemy military equipment” had been destroyed.

Why were there so many deaths?

Russia’s military leadership blamed the high number of casualties on the use of mobile phones by their soldiers.

Sevryukov said the army had determined that the reason for the high death toll “was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons”. He did not provide evidence for this claim.

Ukrainian forces simply said there was a “concentration” of soldiers in Makiivka.

Former separatist commander Igor Strelkov, who is familiar with the situation on the ground, said the building was “almost completely” destroyed because ammunition stored on the premises detonated in the strike.

He said “hundreds” had been killed and wounded.

There have also been reports that the servicemen were quartered next to the munitions depot that exploded. A popular Russian military blogger said it was “criminally naive” for the army to store ammunition next to sleeping quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9wfC_0k2cLLrU00
Images from the site of the strike in Makiivka show building reduced entirely to rubble. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

What has been the reaction in Russia?

The announcement of the large number of losses caused shock in Russia, as well as criticism of the Russian high command which has already been humiliated by a series of battlefield defeats.

“Despite several months of war, some conclusions have still not been drawn,” wrote blogger Boris Rozhin, who is close to the separatists, criticising the “incompetence” of Russian military leadership.

Alexander Kots, a war correspondent, wrote: “Why do we keep putting up [mobilised personnel] in hotels, hostels and professional schools?”

Strelkov said another deadly strike could happen “at any moment”, adding that Russian generals were “incapable of learning”.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War predicted Russia’s defence ministry would try to “deflect the blame for its poor operational security” on to local officials and mobilised personnel.

In a rare public commemoration, about 200 people gathered in the Russian city of Samara – where some of the victims came from – to commemorate the dead.

Mourners laid flowers at a city monument, an Orthodox priest recited a prayer for the dead, and soldiers fired a gun salute.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
The Independent

He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge

The pain inflicted by his torturers was so severe that Volodymyr Zhemchugov tried to bite through the drip keeping him alive in order to blow bubbles of air into his veins and kill himself.The Soviet-era soldier turned Ukrainian partisan was being held in a prison hospital by Russian-backed proxies. It was 2015 in the eastern city of Luhansk.Vladimir Putin had recently illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, war was raging between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas. And in the middle of this, 52-year-old Zhemchugov had been captured after accidentally crawling over a mine while trying to sabotage a...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy