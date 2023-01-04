ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7 . And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.

Indiana State Police have released body camera footage of the encounter with 28-year-old Kohberger being pulled over on around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 — just nine minutes after he was pulled over by Hancock County Sheriff's Deputies, the outlet said.

The criminology PhD candidate is seen in the driver's seat of the white Hyundai Elantra, later labeled a suspect vehicle, which an Idaho state trooper had pulled over around 10:50 a.m. He was apparently released on a verbal warning.

At the time of the stops, Kohberger had not yet been identified as a suspect in the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Fifteen days later, though ,Kohberger was arrested for quadruple murder during a raid of his parents' home in Pennsylvania. He waived his right to extradition to Idaho on Tuesday, Jan 3.

A recent report in the Daily Mail said Kohberger stalked the four students for weeks leading up to the slayings and then was meticulous about not leaving fingerprints behind. Another Daily Mail report cited a fellow inmate in the Monroe County Jail saying Kohberger threatened the guards and exposed himself to other inmates.

To read the full story by ABC 7, click here.

Comments / 14

IRISH REDDBULL
1d ago

why is his dad there, his dad knows what happened and said nothing, he should be sitting in a cell with charges pending

Reply(1)
4
Lorraine Schleigh
1d ago

Exposing himself to other inmates sounds like he's setting up an insanity plea..

Reply(1)
6
