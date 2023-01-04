ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

4 survive after Tesla plunges off California cliff, driver arrested for attempted murder

By Phil Mayer, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
 1 day ago

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off a cliff in San Mateo County Monday has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally.

According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling along Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide, a steep coastal promontory roughly 20 miles outside San Francisco, when it went over the side of a cliff and fell about 250 feet.

Firefighters had to rappel down the cliff to rescue the two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. A helicopter crew was lowered down to help two adults – a man and a woman, both 41 – from the vehicle.

CHP said Monday that those in the vehicle had serious injuries but all survived.

On Tuesday, CHP confirmed the driver of the Tesla, identified as a Pasadena man, had been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. He is currently being treated for his injuries at a hospital and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail upon his release.

“CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” CHP said. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”

CHP does not know what driving mode the Tesla was in at the time of the crash but does not believe that to be a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact the CHP – San Francisco Area at (415) 557-1094.

DC News Now

DC News Now

