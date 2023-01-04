Read full article on original website
KIMT
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
KIMT
Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres.
KIMT
Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
KIMT
Albert Lea residents asked for input on proposed trail through the city
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Residents are being asked for their input on plans for a trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along State Highway 13 to Hartland. Local officials and trail enthusiasts are working with the Minnesota Department...
KIMT
Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KAAL-TV
First Mayo Clinic baby of 2023
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a girl! The First Mayo Clinic baby was born in Rochester on Sunday at 1:42 a.m. Alice Kelly Johnson was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea. She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz. The first baby of 2023 at Mayo Clinic...
Mena Yousif will not serve more time for helping her husband wanted for arson escape the country
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman will not serve any more time in prison for helping her husband escape the country after he allegedly set fire to multiple St. Paul businesses during the unrest in 2020.MORE: After 8 Months On The Run, Couple Wanted For Arson During Unrest Captured In MexicoMena Yousif was sentenced to time served with three years of supervised releaseAccording to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, Yousif and her husband, 35-year-old Jose Felan, were in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. There, Felan allegedly set fire to multiple businesses on University Avenue, including the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.In the following week, Yousif helped her husband as he fled to Texas, before crossing the border into Mexico.Felan was sentenced to over six years in federal prison in October.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Tips for Packing Your Stuff Away
ROCHESTER, Minn.-With Christmas being over, it's probably starting to hit you how much stuff you've got to pack away. Luckily, the Two Men and a Truck franchise here in Rochester has some tips for you. Mike Reps, the general manager there, said you should make sure you have boxes that are appropriate sizes, avoid overpacking boxes so that your stuff doesn't smash into each other, and refrain from putting heavy boxes on top of lighter ones. He says packing your stuff correctly is worth it.
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires amid unrest
MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd's death and fleeing with him to Mexico.A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. She had pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in connection with the May 28, 2020, fires.Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting the fires, including a fire at a St. Paul high school. Yousif is visible in surveillance video standing next to him as he was starting a fire at a Goodwill store.Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021. Prosecutors last month recommended Yousif serve two years on probation, noting that she has no criminal history and didn't help her husband or anyone else damage any property. Prosecutors also pointed out that she was several months into a high-risk pregnancy when her husband started the fires.A third defendant in the high school fire, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, was sentenced to five years' probation almost a year ago.
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
