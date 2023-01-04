ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants

(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

First Mayo Clinic baby of 2023

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a girl! The First Mayo Clinic baby was born in Rochester on Sunday at 1:42 a.m. Alice Kelly Johnson was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea. She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz. The first baby of 2023 at Mayo Clinic...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mena Yousif will not serve more time for helping her husband wanted for arson escape the country

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman will not serve any more time in prison for helping her husband escape the country after he allegedly set fire to multiple St. Paul businesses during the unrest in 2020.MORE: After 8 Months On The Run, Couple Wanted For Arson During Unrest Captured In MexicoMena Yousif was sentenced to time served with three years of supervised releaseAccording to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, Yousif and her husband, 35-year-old Jose Felan, were in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. There, Felan allegedly set fire to multiple businesses on University Avenue, including the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.In the following week, Yousif helped her husband as he fled to Texas, before crossing the border into Mexico.Felan was sentenced to over six years in federal prison in October.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Tips for Packing Your Stuff Away

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With Christmas being over, it's probably starting to hit you how much stuff you've got to pack away. Luckily, the Two Men and a Truck franchise here in Rochester has some tips for you. Mike Reps, the general manager there, said you should make sure you have boxes that are appropriate sizes, avoid overpacking boxes so that your stuff doesn't smash into each other, and refrain from putting heavy boxes on top of lighter ones. He says packing your stuff correctly is worth it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires amid unrest

MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd's death and fleeing with him to Mexico.A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. She had pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in connection with the May 28, 2020, fires.Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting the fires, including a fire at a St. Paul high school. Yousif is visible in surveillance video standing next to him as he was starting a fire at a Goodwill store.Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021. Prosecutors last month recommended Yousif serve two years on probation, noting that she has no criminal history and didn't help her husband or anyone else damage any property. Prosecutors also pointed out that she was several months into a high-risk pregnancy when her husband started the fires.A third defendant in the high school fire, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, was sentenced to five years' probation almost a year ago.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

